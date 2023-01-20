Read full article on original website
Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to...
Local firefighter celebrates 60 years of service
VAN BUREN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sixty years ago, John F. Kennedy was President, the federal minimum wage was $1.25 and a gallon of milk cost $0.49. It also was the year Pete Taylor started serving on the Van Buren Fire Department, located in Clay County, — something he’s kept doing for six decades.
Sullivan Snowball raises money for the city pool
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The ‘Sullivan Snowball’ took place at the Sullivan Civic Center Saturday night. Funds from this event will go towards the upkeep of the Sullivan City Pool. The pool was opened last year after being closed for a number of years. The event was...
Arts Illiana welcomes a new exhibit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Arts Illiana welcomed ‘Spaces & Places, Oh My’ in a celebration on Friday. The new exhibit features work from artists that show how they interpret spaces and places in their art. Guest Juror Jamie Nichols selected the 58 pieces out of 89...
