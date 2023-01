Aaron Rodgers could be on the trading block. Adam Schefter raised eyebrows on ESPN Saturday morning when he used stronger words about the likelihood Rodgers’ time in Green Bay is over after 18 seasons. “Make no mistake: Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers,” Schefter said. “The Packers are expected to move on from certain players, which Aaron Rodgers probably will not like. The issue here will be the $110 million left on his contract, and which team could afford it. But there is a real possibility that at some...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO