These 60+ NFL players are from NJ, some of them playoff champs
🏈 Over 60 NFL pros in 2023 have New Jersey roots. 🏈 There's at least 1 Jersey native on each of the 4 conference championship teams. 🏈 4 current quarterbacks in the NFL were born in NJ. Football fans have had a lot of chances to root...
This meme kid is from East Orange, NJ — finally getting paid for his viral fame
EAST ORANGE — A college athlete born and raised in New Jersey has signed a deal to finally profit off his viral fame as the “Popeyes meme kid” for almost a decade. Dieunerst Collin was 9 years old when a stranger videoed him coming out of a fast food restaurant, mistaking him for another child who was already “internet famous.”
New Jersey Eagles Population Rebounds
The majestic American bald eagle has been a symbol of our country from almost the beginning. In 1782, congress adopted a compromised design that included the American bald eagle, and that design became the official seal of our country. It appears on most official government documents. Sadly, the American bald...
Winter Fun! The Best Ice Skating Rinks in New Jersey
I admit I have not done a whole lot of ice skating. Yes, I tried it, but like many, I spent more time on my backside than I did on my feet. Like its cousin roller skating, Ice skating once again challenged me to stay on my feet. I did want to try but it was a couple of rough days on the ice. I never realized how wet you would get when I keep hitting the ice lol.
These New Jersey wrestling teams and athletes are among Shore Conference elite
It's an exciting time of the winter sports season across the Shore Conference and Jersey Shore as individuals and teams hit their stride and gear up for a run at championships and more. There have been some stellar wrestling matches over the last few weeks along those lines across the...
Best Hotels of New Jersey For You to Enjoy in 2023
I love to travel, I haven't since the Pandemic, but I am looking forward to getting back to it now. It's always fun to go out and explore and see new sights and have great new experiences. It's also fun to stay at beautiful hotels, obviously because who wants to stay in a lousy hotel? This article hopes to give you some of the "best" hotels here in New Jersey to visit.
Missing Summer? These NJ Indoor Waterparks Are Calling Your Name
When the weather gets as cold as it is in New Jersey, I’m sure you’re always looking for fun activities to do. Personally, I’m a Summer girl and would rather it be summer year-round than have Winter come at all. There are plenty of more activities ad...
How Did Wawas Get Their Name? Plus They Have BIG New Jersey News
Ever wonder how Wawa got its name? No, it was not named after someone's thirsty baby. Wawa is the greatest convenience store of all time yet lots of us wonder why they went with those four letters to represent it. Here's the answer to help you look super-smart. For you...
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
NJ Powerball jackpot slowly creeps up to $526M
💲 Wednesday's Powerball jackpot grows to $526 million. 💲 The last time the grand prize was won was Nov. 19. On the heels of one of the biggest lottery jackpots in US history, the Powerball jackpot has been slowly growing over the last few weeks. Monday night's drawing...
All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers
🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
Happy spring? One of NJ’s earliest flowers is already blooming
Happy spring? Should we even be saying that in January? Seems kind of premature, but so far our winter has been relatively a bit warmer than usual, minus that bitter cold snap over the Christmas holiday. Of course, it's never too early to have those warm thoughts of spring and...
It’s winter in New Jersey: When we can expect snow
❄️ Snowfall totals for most of NJ this winter approaching historic lows. ❄️ NJ residents warned to not put the snow shovels away just yet. ❄️ There has never been a snowless winter in New Jersey. Strange but true: We are now in what is considered the...
New Jersey’s Best Cocktail is One of the Most Popular Drinks in America
This is a fun article and for those who love new and creative "cocktails". Something fun for a weekend or your next party? This cocktail has been selected as New Jersey's "Iconic" cocktail and is one of the most popular in America. New Jersey's best cocktail has roots deep in...
NJ has most frustrating commute in U.S. — here’s a survival guide
It might not be a surprise that your New Jersey commute is awful. But did you know it's the worst in the U.S.? According to a traffic study just out, CoPilot research ranked New York/New Jersey as the worst metro region in the nation. The absolute worst. Further, another traffic...
Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state
On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey. While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.
NJ wineries gear up for their Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends
🍷 Wineries take part in The New Jersey Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends in February. 🍷 New Jersey has more than 60 wineries and vinyards. 🍷 Wine, chocolate, and someone you love is the perfect pairing this Valentine's Day. Wine and chocolate. Chocolate and wine. A heavenly...
The Largest Pickle Bar in the World is Right Here in New Jersey
WOW, I love pickles and this place is amazing. According to onlyinyourstate.com, this place, one of my favorites in New Jersey has the largest pickle bar in the world. Who knew?. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big that four people...
Will a low-snow winter cause NJ drought worries to reappear?
❄️ Snow is in the forecast but it won’t amount to much. ❄️ NJ doesn’t need snowpack to bolster water supplies. ❄️ The lack of snow this winter means fewer chemicals seeping into the soil. For the first time since last winter, Central New Jersey...
