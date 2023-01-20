ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Eagles Population Rebounds

The majestic American bald eagle has been a symbol of our country from almost the beginning. In 1782, congress adopted a compromised design that included the American bald eagle, and that design became the official seal of our country. It appears on most official government documents. Sadly, the American bald...
Winter Fun! The Best Ice Skating Rinks in New Jersey

I admit I have not done a whole lot of ice skating. Yes, I tried it, but like many, I spent more time on my backside than I did on my feet. Like its cousin roller skating, Ice skating once again challenged me to stay on my feet. I did want to try but it was a couple of rough days on the ice. I never realized how wet you would get when I keep hitting the ice lol.
Best Hotels of New Jersey For You to Enjoy in 2023

I love to travel, I haven't since the Pandemic, but I am looking forward to getting back to it now. It's always fun to go out and explore and see new sights and have great new experiences. It's also fun to stay at beautiful hotels, obviously because who wants to stay in a lousy hotel? This article hopes to give you some of the "best" hotels here in New Jersey to visit.
NJ Powerball jackpot slowly creeps up to $526M

💲 Wednesday's Powerball jackpot grows to $526 million. 💲 The last time the grand prize was won was Nov. 19. On the heels of one of the biggest lottery jackpots in US history, the Powerball jackpot has been slowly growing over the last few weeks. Monday night's drawing...
All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers

🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state

On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey. While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.
NJ wineries gear up for their Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends

🍷 Wineries take part in The New Jersey Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends in February. 🍷 New Jersey has more than 60 wineries and vinyards. 🍷 Wine, chocolate, and someone you love is the perfect pairing this Valentine's Day. Wine and chocolate. Chocolate and wine. A heavenly...
