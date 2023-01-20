Read full article on original website
Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade
The Minnesota Twins are bringing in some veteran leadership to their club. The Twins are acquiring outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday. The Minnesota Twins are acquiring centerfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell me and... The post Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93
The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
National reaction to Eagles 38-7 divisional round win over the Giants
The Eagles are set to host the NFC Championship game after a 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got back to his superb run-pass ratio on Saturday night, as the Birds ran 69 total plays, 44 of those plays coming on the ground.
Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game
The New York Giants’ day got off to a rough start Saturday thanks to a pretty significant issue with their team hotel. The Giants, staying in Philadelphia for Saturday’s divisional game against the Eagles, found themselves without running water, according to those on the scene. Thanks to a busted pipe, Giants players were unable to... The post Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
‘True warrior’ Philadelphia Eagles player revealed
This week, Philadelphia Eagles starting right tackle Lane Johnson revealed that he was postponing surgery to repair a core muscle injury in order to return to the lineup for the team’s playoff run. It was an extremely unselfish move, and it sounds like Johnson has earned the respect of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.
2023 NFL draft: Giants will select 25th overall
The New York Giants season, which far exceeded expectations, came to an end on Saturday night when they fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion. Due to the unexpected success of the team, the Giants will be in unfamiliar territory when it comes to their draft position this spring. After having two top-10 picks last off-season, New York will select 25th overall (technically 26th) in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ playoff wins sends shockwave through the country music world
The Philadelphia Eagles got a heckuva victory against their division rival yesterday in the New York Giants. It was Philly’s first postseason action of this season, but they showed absolutely no rust. Jalen Hurts did Jalen Hurts things, and the defense had the Giants in a chokehold all day long.
