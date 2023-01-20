The New York Giants season, which far exceeded expectations, came to an end on Saturday night when they fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion. Due to the unexpected success of the team, the Giants will be in unfamiliar territory when it comes to their draft position this spring. After having two top-10 picks last off-season, New York will select 25th overall (technically 26th) in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.

