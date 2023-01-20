ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvpublic.org

River Ice Jams And Country Musician Morgan Wade On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, our Inside Appalachia Host Mason Adams recently spoke with country musician and Virginia native Morgan Wade. “Wilder Days” is the first track on her country album Reckless. The album was released in 2021 and became a hit, charting at number 14 on Billboard’s Heatseekers charts. We hear about her tour and about coming home to Floyd, Virginia.
WTRF- 7News

American Pickers coming back to West Virginia in March

The hit tv show American Pickers is coming back to West Virginia. According to the Got A Pick Facebook page, American Pickers will be back in West Virginia in March. American Pickers says they are looking for large, private, junky, rusty collections. If anyone has collections and wants to be featured they can contact American […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Tourism Day On Full Display At The Legislature

In 2022, state tourism revenue set an all-time record with $5 billion in traveler spending. “Almost Heaven” was on full display as Tourism Day filled the state Capitol rotunda halls on Monday. Thousands of people from throughout the state, country and world experience the thrill of whitewater rafting...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

PEIA, Unemployment And The Legislature Celebrates Tourism Day

On this episode of The Legislature Today, reporter Chris Schulz talks with Del. Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, and Fred Albert, the president of the American Federation of Teachers — West Virginia, to get their perspectives on the latest concerns surrounding PEIA — the health care benefit for state employees and teachers.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?

State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
KENTUCKY STATE
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 1-23-23

–There could be some slick roads in parts of the Mountain State this morning. –Three more W.Va. college presidents raise opposition to campus concealed carry. –A new facility in Morgantown will need exponentially more milk from West Virginia dairy farms. –Sports: the NFC and AFC Championship games in the NFL...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
woay.com

One Storm Exits, Another Eyes Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A winter wonderland has returned to the region thanks to an upper-level low pressure pushing across the state this afternoon. The snow has ended and gradually the sun will emerge to melt the snow on Tuesday. On the heels of this storm, another is taking shape...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Weekend Getaways In West Virginia You Must Try

If you are ready to experience some incredible weekend getaways in West Virginia, you’ve come to the right place! The beautiful Mountain State is the place to be for fun and exciting adventures. West Virginia is known for its natural beauty, and as the only state entirely in the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOWK 13 News

Gun legislation and shortage of corrections officers on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about gun legislation, education legislation, the shortage of corrections officers and Girl Scout cookies. Treasurer Riley Moore (R-WV) talks about guns and ammunition legislation in Segment One. Segment Two brings on Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America, to talk about […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

