Hammond, IN

Janet Woo
3d ago

Good for the discovery center. But a refund to their customers during this difficult time would have impacted more people.

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA

If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
CHICAGO, IL
rcreader.com

Illinois Department of Corrections and Lewis University Launch New Prison Education Program at Sheridan Correctional Center

ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS (January 20, 2023) — Last week, Lewis University began its Spring semester of classes at several locations, including its new program inside Sheridan Correctional Center. The nineteen enrolled students began a new journey as the initial cohort of Lewis University Prison Education Program students receiving Second Chance Pell grants. The program is the second “Second Chance Pell Experimental Site” in the state of Illinois to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the US Department of Education, following Augustana College in East Moline Correctional Center last September.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

NIRPC honors former chair, gives employees 7% raise

Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission employees are getting a pay increase. The 2023 budget approved by the full commission Thursday includes a seven-percent raise. NIRPC Executive Director Ty Warner said that's more than it's typically given in previous years. "In the past, a more typical increase had been in the...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
CHICAGO, IL
xrock1039.com

Crown Point Sportsplex Undergoing Improvement Project

In Crown Point, the city says it has broken ground on an improvement project on the east side of the Crown Point Sportsplex. The project totaling roughly $977,000 will replace the existing infields on six softball fields with turf, a news release said. The project includes the turf infields, as well as drainage and infrastructure to support the turf. Work is being performed by Austgen Equipment. Work began in December 2022 and is ongoing. The city said it expects the work to be complete in time for this year’s softball and baseball seasons.
CROWN POINT, IN
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program

The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
CHICAGO, IL
wdrb.com

Former U.S. Marine saves 2 women after crash in northern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former U.S. Marine jumped into action to save two women after a crash in northern Indiana. Cellphone video shows Carlos Fernandez rescuing two women after he saw a car in the water in Hammond. Fernandez carried both women out of the water. He went into...
HAMMOND, IN
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
depauliaonline.com

‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death

Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
southarkansassun.com

$883 Automatic Property Refund for Cook County Homeowners

53,000 Cook County homeowners will receive automatic property tax refunds in the coming weeks for overpaid first installment taxes in 2021. Many property owners didn’t claim exemptions that could have reduced their property taxes, such as Homeowner, Senior Citizen, Senior Freeze, and Disabled Persons exemptions. Based on the report...
NBC Chicago

Bar Owners ‘Shocked and Concerned' After 5 People Hospitalized Due to Overdose

The owners of a bar on Chicago's Southwest Side where several people overdosed on an unknown substance said they are "shocked and concerned about what to place." The Lawlor family, which owns Lawlor's Bar at 3636 W. 111th St., said they are working with police to find out what happened after five people were transported to area hospitals while overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL

