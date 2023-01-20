Read full article on original website
Janet Woo
3d ago
Good for the discovery center. But a refund to their customers during this difficult time would have impacted more people.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA
If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
rcreader.com
Illinois Department of Corrections and Lewis University Launch New Prison Education Program at Sheridan Correctional Center
ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS (January 20, 2023) — Last week, Lewis University began its Spring semester of classes at several locations, including its new program inside Sheridan Correctional Center. The nineteen enrolled students began a new journey as the initial cohort of Lewis University Prison Education Program students receiving Second Chance Pell grants. The program is the second “Second Chance Pell Experimental Site” in the state of Illinois to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the US Department of Education, following Augustana College in East Moline Correctional Center last September.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
NIRPC honors former chair, gives employees 7% raise
Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission employees are getting a pay increase. The 2023 budget approved by the full commission Thursday includes a seven-percent raise. NIRPC Executive Director Ty Warner said that's more than it's typically given in previous years. "In the past, a more typical increase had been in the...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
Englewood school closed by city converted into resource center for formerly incarcerated
It's been nearly 10 years since CPS decided to close dozens of neighborhood schools, and now one abandoned building in Englewood is being converted into a force for good.
xrock1039.com
Crown Point Sportsplex Undergoing Improvement Project
In Crown Point, the city says it has broken ground on an improvement project on the east side of the Crown Point Sportsplex. The project totaling roughly $977,000 will replace the existing infields on six softball fields with turf, a news release said. The project includes the turf infields, as well as drainage and infrastructure to support the turf. Work is being performed by Austgen Equipment. Work began in December 2022 and is ongoing. The city said it expects the work to be complete in time for this year’s softball and baseball seasons.
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program
The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
wdrb.com
Former U.S. Marine saves 2 women after crash in northern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former U.S. Marine jumped into action to save two women after a crash in northern Indiana. Cellphone video shows Carlos Fernandez rescuing two women after he saw a car in the water in Hammond. Fernandez carried both women out of the water. He went into...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
77-year-old homeless man sleeping at O'Hare will finally access funds raised for housing, bank says
Now, after thousands of dollars were raised through a GoFundMe to help Norbert Pikula, he still couldn't access the funds.
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
WNDU
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City woman impacted by Bank of America-Zelle glitch speaks out
Bank of America says an earlier glitch that caused customer's bank accounts to show a zero balance has been fixed. But that's not the story we're getting from irate customers.
95.3 MNC
Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death
Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
orangeandbluepress.com
Cook County Treasurer to Refund $47 Million for Homeowners to Get Property Tax Refunds
On Wednesday, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced that checks for more than 50,000 would begin distribution this week for residents who overpaid on their first property tax installment last year. The Cook County Homeowners. Cook County homeowners who overpaid their property tax bill last year can expect money to...
fox32chicago.com
Historic Oak Park home up for sale • Chicago braces for winter weather • remains of missing woman found
CHICAGO - A Frank Lloyd Wright home is up for sale in Oak Park and it's listed for over half a million dollars, Chicago is finally expecting some winter weather after almost a month of above average temperatures, and the remains of a Downers Grove woman who went missing over five years ago have been found.
South Side staple, Josephine's Southern Cooking, on the cusp of closing, owner says
For a little more than a decade, the 79th Street restaurant has faced financial woes caused by thing from low customer numbers to neighborhood crime, as well as COVID, the owner said.
southarkansassun.com
$883 Automatic Property Refund for Cook County Homeowners
53,000 Cook County homeowners will receive automatic property tax refunds in the coming weeks for overpaid first installment taxes in 2021. Many property owners didn’t claim exemptions that could have reduced their property taxes, such as Homeowner, Senior Citizen, Senior Freeze, and Disabled Persons exemptions. Based on the report...
Bar Owners ‘Shocked and Concerned' After 5 People Hospitalized Due to Overdose
The owners of a bar on Chicago's Southwest Side where several people overdosed on an unknown substance said they are "shocked and concerned about what to place." The Lawlor family, which owns Lawlor's Bar at 3636 W. 111th St., said they are working with police to find out what happened after five people were transported to area hospitals while overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday.
