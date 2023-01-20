Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jumpers broke the ice at ECU’s 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge
More than 1,000 students, staff and faculty at East Carolina University participated in the 27th Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 19. and jumped into ice cold water at the Eakin Student Recreation Center (ESRC). Jenny Gregory, Center Recreation & Wellness senior assistant and director of communications, said the Polar Bear...
Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There is an AirBnB for you right here in Greenville
YouTuber and MrBeast super fan, Brett Lark has partnered with Cathy Johnson to take a house in Greenville and turn it into an all-things MrBeast place that will be listed as a spot where people can rent and stay. Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There is an AirBnB for...
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
MrBeast from NC posts new video of 10 dangerous escape rooms for $100,000
Each level is designed as something extremely creative. In MrBeast fashion, one involves real goats and interacts with real snakes.
City of Havelock reports wastewater spill of 27,500 gallons
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock reported a wastewater spill of 27,500 gallons on Sunday. The untreated wastewater discharged behind 603 Salem Ct, manhole SB14 and behind 499 Creekbridge Ct., manhole SB26. A total of 13,750 gallons of wastewater was discharged into the Southwest Prong Slocum Creek, officials said. Officials said Monday in […]
A Greenville church gives 700 families needing groceries a 40 lbs chicken
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Koinonia Christian Center gave away food to community members here in the east through a Loving Through Feeding event. Volunteers serving, praying, or distributing the 700 boxes filled with 40 pounds of chicken and other food items were men involved in a ministry group at the church.
Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say help from the community this afternoon landed a suspected gunman behind bars. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to shots being fired near Mitchell Wooten Apartments. They found one apartment had been hit by the gunfire, while people in the neighborhood quickly told police exactly what happened.
New Bern dressing students for prom in style
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Junior League of Greater New Bern on Saturday helped ease the stress of getting a prom dress for high school students in the area with the third annual Prom Boutique. Junior League of Greater New Bern President Allison Hinnant said this was their biggest year yet and collected more […]
Be Our Guest: 5th Street Hardware Restaurant & Taproom
Join Meghan in Greenville at 5th Street Hardware Restaurant & Taproom as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal!. Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!
Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified
Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police chess club. Marines take part in weeklong training...
Be Our Guest: Halftime Pub & Grub
Join Meghan in New Bern at Halftime Pub & Grub as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal!. Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting at North Carolina parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, after an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road after receiving reports of a shooting. They found three men suffering from gunshot wounds […]
Lost fishing gear collected from waters of Pamlico County
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. — On a bright, sunny morning, Endurance Seafood owner Keith Bruno and his crew headed out on the water in Pamlico County. Their goal: collecting lost fishing gear, mainly crab posts, from the coastal waters. “This is the middle of my third day and we’ve cleared...
WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies
The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent passengers involved in a crash in Johnston County in May. The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent...
Men Who Cook is coming to Greenville!
Cancer Services of Eastern NC is thrilled to announce that we are bringing the nationally recognized event "Men Who Cook" to Greenville on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 6pm at the Greenville Convention Center. We are searching for amateur chefs to put on their aprons and prepare their favorite dishes!...
Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
Rocky Mount Police Department hosting gang awareness seminar
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police will hold a seminar on gang awareness. The Rocky Mount Police Department will host the Community Gang Awareness 101 seminar from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The event will be in the Booker T. Theater at 170 E. Thomas St. in downtown Rocky Mount.
Teachers cash in on record year for Education Foundation grants
KINSTON, N.C — As part of their social studies work, Kristina Jones’ fifth graders will learn about the 50 states by using their iPads to create tourism commercials. Working closer to home, Betsy Mercer’s students will use digital tools to monitor the weather in their own backyard. The entire fourth grade at La Grange Elementary […]
