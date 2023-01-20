GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Will Parker Byrd defy the odds and one day take the field for the East Carolina baseball team? If not, it certainly wouldn’t be for lack of trying. Byrd, a freshman who now dons a prosthetic right leg after undergoing numerous surgeries and an amputation following a boating accident last summer, […]

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO