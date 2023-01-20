ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

After amputation, Byrd eyes return: ‘I wouldn’t bet against him’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Will Parker Byrd defy the odds and one day take the field for the East Carolina baseball team? If not, it certainly wouldn’t be for lack of trying. Byrd, a freshman who now dons a prosthetic right leg after undergoing numerous surgeries and an amputation following a boating accident last summer, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Jumpers broke the ice at ECU’s 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge

More than 1,000 students, staff and faculty at East Carolina University participated in the 27th Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 19. and jumped into ice cold water at the Eakin Student Recreation Center (ESRC). Jenny Gregory, Center Recreation & Wellness senior assistant and director of communications, said the Polar Bear...
GREENVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

City of Havelock reports wastewater spill of 27,500 gallons

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock reported a wastewater spill of 27,500 gallons on Sunday. The untreated wastewater discharged behind 603 Salem Ct, manhole SB14 and behind 499 Creekbridge Ct., manhole SB26. A total of 13,750 gallons of wastewater was discharged into the Southwest Prong Slocum Creek, officials said. Officials said Monday in […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say help from the community this afternoon landed a suspected gunman behind bars. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to shots being fired near Mitchell Wooten Apartments. They found one apartment had been hit by the gunfire, while people in the neighborhood quickly told police exactly what happened.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern dressing students for prom in style

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Junior League of Greater New Bern on Saturday helped ease the stress of getting a prom dress for high school students in the area with the third annual Prom Boutique. Junior League of Greater New Bern President Allison Hinnant said this was their biggest year yet and collected more […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Be Our Guest: 5th Street Hardware Restaurant & Taproom

Join Meghan in Greenville at 5th Street Hardware Restaurant & Taproom as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal!. Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified

Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police chess club. Marines take part in weeklong training...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Be Our Guest: Halftime Pub & Grub

Join Meghan in New Bern at Halftime Pub & Grub as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal!. Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL

Lost fishing gear collected from waters of Pamlico County

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. — On a bright, sunny morning, Endurance Seafood owner Keith Bruno and his crew headed out on the water in Pamlico County. Their goal: collecting lost fishing gear, mainly crab posts, from the coastal waters. “This is the middle of my third day and we’ve cleared...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WRAL

WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies

The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent passengers involved in a crash in Johnston County in May. The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent...
greenvillenc.org

Men Who Cook is coming to Greenville!

Cancer Services of Eastern NC is thrilled to announce that we are bringing the nationally recognized event "Men Who Cook" to Greenville on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 6pm at the Greenville Convention Center. We are searching for amateur chefs to put on their aprons and prepare their favorite dishes!...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police Department hosting gang awareness seminar

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police will hold a seminar on gang awareness. The Rocky Mount Police Department will host the Community Gang Awareness 101 seminar from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The event will be in the Booker T. Theater at 170 E. Thomas St. in downtown Rocky Mount.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Teachers cash in on record year for Education Foundation grants

KINSTON, N.C — As part of their social studies work, Kristina Jones’ fifth graders will learn about the 50 states by using their iPads to create tourism commercials. Working closer to home, Betsy Mercer’s students will use digital tools to monitor the weather in their own backyard. The entire fourth grade at La Grange Elementary […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy