Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
Physical dispute in Ithaca leads to arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 27-year-old man is charged with a physical dispute that occurred over the weekend in Ithaca. Police say Terry Short was arrested Saturday afternoon after they received calls about a dispute that turned physical in the 200 block of Fair Street. Officers on the scene say the victim had visible injuries.
What’s next for IPD chief search?
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department does not have a permanent police chief. John Joly has served as acting chief since April 2021. Tom Condzella is president of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association. Condzella says the process will start from scratch. Joly was selected by Mayor Laura...
Community Justice Center working to recruit and retain law enforcement officers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Developing new strategies to recruit and retain law enforcement officers in Tompkins County. The Community Justice Center’s working group, comprised of law enforcement leadership and community members, has begun the Reimagining Public Safety work plans outlined in 2022 and 2023. “It is harder than...
DeFendini: Ithaca’s homelessness is sign of city’s housing crisis
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A member of Ithaca’s Common Council says homelessness in the city is a growing problem. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini tells WHCU it’s a symptom of a looming housing crisis in Ithaca. DeFendini adds there are other issues involved. DeFendini represents the 4th Ward on...
Racker to host Disability Services Resource Fair in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public information session in Cortland. Racker will host a free Disability Services Resource Fair this week. More than 15 organizations will attend to answer questions and help you learn about local services and resources for people with disabilities. It happens Wednesday, January 25th, at the Port Watson Conference Center from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm.
Cornell students offer mixed reactions to COVID protocols
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students at Cornell are sharing mixed reactions to COVID protocols. The university recently sent an email to students, encouraging them to wear masks and test for the virus. Freshman Hannah Smith tells the Cornell Sun she feels relieved the school still acknowledges COVID. But Senior Jorge Rodriguez tells the paper he was “hoping to feel more free from regulations.”
Lansing School District Capital Project vote looms
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – With public information meetings over, all that’s left to do in Lansing is vote on the school district’s Capital Project. Residents within the Lansing Central School Distrcit (LCSD) will cast their votes in favor of or opposition to the project this Tuesday. The $16,858,166 project has two separate categories of Infrastructure & Safety Upgrades as well as Physical Education, Athletics, and Community, though you cannot vote separately. LCSD prepared a video, which particularly illustrates the need for new roofing and a new track surface.
