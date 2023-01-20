ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Watch the 'Dynasty' Cast Have One Last Laugh in the Final Season Bloopers (Exclusive)

After wrapping up in September following a five-season run on The CW, what better way to say goodbye for good than an exclusive first look at the final season gag reel. In ET's sneak peek at the bloopers, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Grant Show, Michael Michele and more get tongue-tied as they try to get through their lines of dialogue on set.
Eddie Murphy Reveals If He Approves of His Children's Significant Others (Exclusive)

Eddie Murphy may play dad roles more often, but his characters rarely reflect his real-life experiences. The father of 10 opened up about his family while talking to ET about his upcoming film,You People, a Netflix comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Murphy plays the overbearing father of a smitten Lauren London, whose romance goes awry when she introduces her parents to her boyfriend.
Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo

The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show. Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13. The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group...
Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'

You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.
'Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly on Where Cast Friendships Stand After Season 1 (Exclusive)

It's time to pour one out for Southern Hospitality. Well, at least season 1 of Southern Hospitality. Leva Bonaparte's Southern Charm spinoff wraps up its freshman run on Monday night, capping off eight weeks of "wavy baby" energy and one peanut butter-themed sexcapade the Republic Garden & Lounge staff would likely prefer to forget. For stars Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly, it's all been a crash course in reality TV.
Kylie Jenner Wears Noose-Shaped Necklace in Paris

Kylie Jenner is sparking controversy with her latest accessory. On Monday, the 25-year-old reality star was spotted leaving a Paris restaurant wearing a noose-shaped necklace by Givenchy. Kylie paired the necklace with a blue gown and sparkly pink boots, both of which were designed by the fashion house. Givenchy first...
Kylie Jenner Confirms the Pronunciation of Her Son's Name

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on her and Travis Scott's son's name. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share that her son's name, Aire, is pronounced: "air." On Saturday, Jenner -- for the first time -- shared photos of her nearly 1-year-old son's face. The caption simply...
Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27

Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...
Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor

Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...
Cheryl Burke Celebrates Her Independence Amid Ex Matthew Lawrence's New Relationship

Cheryl Burke is living her best life. The former Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Sunday to share a life update with her followers. Amid reports that Burke's ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, has sparked a new romance with TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, Burke says she's feeling confident, and enjoying life "alone, not lonely."

