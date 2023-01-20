Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Watch the 'Dynasty' Cast Have One Last Laugh in the Final Season Bloopers (Exclusive)
After wrapping up in September following a five-season run on The CW, what better way to say goodbye for good than an exclusive first look at the final season gag reel. In ET's sneak peek at the bloopers, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Grant Show, Michael Michele and more get tongue-tied as they try to get through their lines of dialogue on set.
WHAS 11
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Responds to Concerns That His Season Won't Be Dramatic (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross is alleviating fans' fears that his season of The Bachelor will be boring. ET spoke to season 27's leading man, and the tech executive offered a word of warning to viewers who aren't convinced that his journey will be worth watching. "To people that don't think it's dramatic,...
WHAS 11
Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Paramount Plus' 'Wolf Pack' (Exclusive)
Sarah Michelle Gellar dips her toe back into the supernatural with Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, the new series from Teen Wolf producer Jeff Davis and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. Wolf Pack follows teens Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) whose lives are changed forever when...
WHAS 11
Eddie Murphy Reveals If He Approves of His Children's Significant Others (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy may play dad roles more often, but his characters rarely reflect his real-life experiences. The father of 10 opened up about his family while talking to ET about his upcoming film,You People, a Netflix comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Murphy plays the overbearing father of a smitten Lauren London, whose romance goes awry when she introduces her parents to her boyfriend.
WHAS 11
Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo
The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show. Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13. The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group...
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
WHAS 11
Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'
You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.
WHAS 11
'Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly on Where Cast Friendships Stand After Season 1 (Exclusive)
It's time to pour one out for Southern Hospitality. Well, at least season 1 of Southern Hospitality. Leva Bonaparte's Southern Charm spinoff wraps up its freshman run on Monday night, capping off eight weeks of "wavy baby" energy and one peanut butter-themed sexcapade the Republic Garden & Lounge staff would likely prefer to forget. For stars Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly, it's all been a crash course in reality TV.
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Recruits 'White Lotus' Stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Valentine's Day Campaign
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò are checking into a sexy new venture. The stars of TheWhite Lotus season 2 were tapped for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign. The 42-year-old founder of the brand shared the news on Monday, while promoting the upcoming Valentine's Day collection. "I watched The White...
WHAS 11
Aubrey Plaza's 'SNL' Monologue Includes Cameos From 'Parks & Rec' Co-Star Amy Poehler and President Biden!
A long time coming! After serving as an NBC page at 30 Rock, working for a year behind the scenes , and auditioning to be a cast member -- all nearly two decades ago -- Aubrey Plaza finally got a chance to host Saturday Night Live. The White Lotus star...
WHAS 11
Kylie Jenner Wears Noose-Shaped Necklace in Paris
Kylie Jenner is sparking controversy with her latest accessory. On Monday, the 25-year-old reality star was spotted leaving a Paris restaurant wearing a noose-shaped necklace by Givenchy. Kylie paired the necklace with a blue gown and sparkly pink boots, both of which were designed by the fashion house. Givenchy first...
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Accuses Ex Shayne of Casting for 'Perfect Match' While They Were Dating
The drama continues for formerLove Is Blindcouple Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen. The exes got engaged on season 2 of the Netflix dating show, but split at the altar after having an off-camera fight the night before their wedding. They later admitted to giving their relationship another go after the show wrapped, but ultimately went their separate ways.
WHAS 11
'Below Deck's Fraser Olender Reflects on Firing Camille Lamb and How It's Just the Start of Season 10's Drama
Camille Lamb, it's time to depart motor-yacht St. David... whether you like it or not. The dramatic deck-stew exits Below Deck after eight episodes of (metaphorical) rough seas on Monday night, after Captain Sandy Yawn put the power to fire her in chief steward Fraser Olender's hands. "I really love...
WHAS 11
Kylie Jenner Confirms the Pronunciation of Her Son's Name
Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on her and Travis Scott's son's name. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share that her son's name, Aire, is pronounced: "air." On Saturday, Jenner -- for the first time -- shared photos of her nearly 1-year-old son's face. The caption simply...
Watch: James Harden stars in parody trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new movie
Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden appeared alongside legendary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan in a parody trailer for his upcoming film "Knock at the Cabin." In the fake trailer, the 52-year-old known for his twist endings, along with Harden, made multiple references to the lefty's signature moves on the court such as his "step back" and "fade away."
WHAS 11
Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27
Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...
WHAS 11
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days': David and Annie Explore Possibly Having Kids (Exclusive)
David and Annie are thinking about having children. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple discusses taking a big step in their relationship which they previously hadn't considered before. David, 54, already has three kids with his ex-wife while Annie...
WHAS 11
Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor
Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...
WHAS 11
Cheryl Burke Celebrates Her Independence Amid Ex Matthew Lawrence's New Relationship
Cheryl Burke is living her best life. The former Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Sunday to share a life update with her followers. Amid reports that Burke's ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, has sparked a new romance with TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, Burke says she's feeling confident, and enjoying life "alone, not lonely."
WHAS 11
'Teen Wolf': Tyler Posey Says He 'Never Wants the Show to Die,' Hopes 'More' Is Coming (Exclusive)
The wolf pack is back together. The stars of Teen Wolfreunite for the new Paramount+ movie, which returns original star Tyler Posey as he steps back into the shoes of Scott McCall. In the movie, which begins streaming Thursday, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it, a...
