Berlin Not Blocking Export of Tanks to Ukraine, EU Diplomat Says

WARSAW/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Germany is not blocking the re-export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the European Union's top diplomat said on Monday, after Poland vowed to send some as long as other countries did too. The Kyiv government wants the German-made Leopard 2, one of the most widely used Western tanks,...
Taiwan President Tells Pope War With China Not an Option

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis to say that war between Taiwan and China is not an option and only by respecting the Taiwanese people's insistence on sovereignty and freedom can there be healthy ties with Beijing. The Vatican is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's sole European...
U.S. Says Finland, Sweden Are Ready to Join NATO Alliance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Finland and Sweden are ready to join the NATO alliance, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden should not expect Turkey's support for its membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran.
Prominent Cameroon Journalist Found Dead After Abduction

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - The mutilated body of a prominent Cameroonian journalist was found on Sunday near the capital Yaounde five days after he was abducted by unidentified assailants, the press union and a colleague said on Sunday. Media advocates described Martinez Zogo's disappearance and death as a further sign of...
Cuba Begins London Court Battle Over Unpaid Castro-Era Debt

LONDON (Reuters) - Cuba began a high-stakes legal battle in London's High Court on Monday over unpaid Fidel Castro-era government debt now held by one of the communist-run country's creditors. The 8-day case will be closely watched by other creditors who between them have struggled to recoup an estimated $7...
Israeli Lawmakers Demand Clearance of Bedouin Encampment

KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank (Reuters) - Two influential Israeli lawmakers demanded the clearance of a Bedouin encampment near Jerusalem on Monday, reigniting a years-long battle over the site and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defy international pressure. Khan al-Ahmar has been at the heart of a battle over land...
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Poland Signals Intent to Send Tanks

(Reuters) - Poland will seek Germany's permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine and will provide them whether or not Berlin agrees, its prime minister said on Monday. * Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
King Abdullah Meets Israeli PM Netanyahu in Surprise Jordan Visit - Royal Court

AMMAN (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday held talks in Jordan with King Abdullah, who stressed the need for Israel to respect the status quo of the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, a royal court statement said. (Reporting by...
Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Netanyahu Justice Plans

TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Israelis joined demonstrations on Saturday against judicial reform plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government that protesters say will threaten democratic checks and balances on ministers by the courts. The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by activist...
Pope's Congo Visit Seeks to Heal 'Still Bleeding' Wounds, Envoy Says

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Pope Francis's visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo will remind the world not to ignore decades-long conflicts that have beset the mineral-rich nation and wrecked the lives of millions, the Vatican's envoy to Kinshasa said. Francis is expected to visit Congo from Jan. 31 to Feb....
More EU Sanctions Should Hit Russian Arms Production - Czech Foreign Minister

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union should introduce more sanctions against Russia's technology sector to curb Moscow's ability to produce arms and rockets it is using to wage war on Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told Reuters. He spoke after EU member states' foreign ministers on Monday agreed to...
Biden Nominates North Korea Human Rights Envoy, First Since 2017

SEOUL (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday nominated a special envoy for human rights in North Korea, moving to fill a post that has been empty since 2017 amid debate over how rights issues fit with efforts to counter Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme. President Joe Biden nominated Julie Turner,...
Norwegian Police Question Ex-Wagner Commander About Time in Ukraine

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian police have begun questioning a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway about his time in Ukraine, police said on Tuesday. Andrei Medvedev, who fled from Russia by crossing the Russian-Norwegian border, has said he fears for his life after witnessing...
Beirut Blast Investigator Charges Two Generals, Former Army Chief - Sources

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A judge probing the deadly August 2020 Beirut port explosion has charged two of the country's top generals and a former army chief over the blast, three judicial sources said. The three sources said Judge Tarek Bitar had charged spy chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim, State Security...
Iran Condemns Sanctions Imposed by EU, Britain and Threatens Retaliation

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate, after the West stepped up pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests. "The Islamic Republic will soon announce the list of new sanctions against the human rights...
Pakistanis Make Light of Frequent Power Blackouts

KARACHI (Reuters) - Pakistan's worst power outage in months became a source of humour for some in the country of 220 million, where an energy network desperately in need of an upgrade can lead to frequent blackouts and electricity rationing. The nationwide outage, the second since October that left schools,...
Judge Unexpectedly Resumes Frozen Beirut Blast Investigation

BEIRUT (Reuters) -The judge investigating the 2020 Beirut port explosion has unexpectedly resumed his inquiry and charged top security officials, three judicial officials said on Monday, more than a year after his probe was frozen by political resistance. Judge Tarek Bitar's efforts to interrogate top officials over the explosion that...
Germany Receives Polish Request to Give Ukraine Tanks, Says Poland

WARSAW (Reuters) - Germany has now received Poland's official request to re-export Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the Polish defence minister said on Tuesday, as Warsaw cranks up the pressure on Berlin to give its approval. Ukraine wants the German-made Leopard 2, one of the most widely used Western tanks,...
Russia Says It Is Working Hard to Resolve Armenia-Azerbaijan Dispute

TBILISI (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it was working hard to resolve a dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Lachin corridor, the sole road linking Armenia to the Armenian-populated enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. The mountainous route across Azerbaijan has been blocked since Dec. 12, when protesters claiming to be...
Turkey's President Says No Support for Sweden's NATO Bid

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president cast serious doubt on NATO's expansion Monday after warning Sweden not to expect support for its bid for membership into the military alliance following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning...

