Durham, NH

Daily Free Press

BU men’s hockey completes sweep of Maine in back-and-forth matchup

Although shaky at times, the Boston University men’s hockey team managed to capture their third Hockey East weekend sweep of the season against the University of Maine. The Terriers (17-6-0, 11-4-0 Hockey East) struggled defensively without senior defenseman and captain Domenick Fensore but pulled away from the Black Bears (9-12-2, 3-8-1 HE) in the third period with a 9-6 win.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Eight years after Frozen Four: beat reporters make their way into sports industry

With the Boston University and Boston College hockey rivalry matchup on the horizon for the No. 5 Terriers, BU is looking the best they’ve been in the past few years and have a chance to make a real dent in the NCAA tournament. The last time the Terriers made their way into the Frozen Four was in 2015, where three Boston Hockey Blog beat writers first made their impact on the sports media world.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

The price of living in Boston: the good, the bad, and the ugly | EDITORIAL

Boston, Massachusetts is known best for its host of iconic attractions such as landmark sites like the Paul Revere House and the Freedom Trail, as well as its all-star sports teams including the notable Red Sox and New England Patriots. There’s a plethora of reasons for people to visit, fall in love and settle down in the great city — but soaring rent and living costs certainly don’t fit this picture-perfect image.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

StuGov starts semester with committee chair confirmations and elections presentation

Boston University Student Government confirmed committee chairs, heard about upcoming StuGov election processes and approved the spring 2023 budget in its first meeting of the Spring semester. Two of the confirmations were for the co-chairs of the IMPACT committee, an at-large party and committee within the Senate. The IMPACT committee...
BOSTON, MA

