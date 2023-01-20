With the Boston University and Boston College hockey rivalry matchup on the horizon for the No. 5 Terriers, BU is looking the best they’ve been in the past few years and have a chance to make a real dent in the NCAA tournament. The last time the Terriers made their way into the Frozen Four was in 2015, where three Boston Hockey Blog beat writers first made their impact on the sports media world.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO