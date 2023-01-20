Read full article on original website
IGN
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Reveal Secrets From the New Trailer
The new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves shows all manner of new creatures, spells, and character moments, so listen as writer-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein breakdown everything you need to know. The Game Night filmmakers point out and explain the locations, monsters and enchantments, while dishing details about Edgin (Chris Pine), Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), Simon (Justice Smith), Doric (Sophia Lillis), Forge (Hugh Grant), and more.
IGN
Hot Wheels Movie Now 20 Years in Development Gets New Writers
Twenty years after the project was first announced, the live-action Hot Wheels movie has officially found its writers. According to Deadline, Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson have joined the project from Warner Brothers Discovery and JJ Abram's Bad Robot. The live-action adaptation of the classic Mattel toys has been gestating...
IGN
Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire - Official Release Date Trailer
Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is an action-farming rogue-like about Voltaire, the newfound vegan and youngest son of the legendary vampire Dracula. Prove vampires can survive with ethically-sourced food, raise crops in the daytime, and embrace the night by defending plantations from Dracula’s hordes of monstrous minions. Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is releasing on February 27, 2023 for PC Steam Early Access.
IGN
Wanted: Dead - Exclusive Final Preview
We spent hours playing the upcoming fast-action hack-n-slash/third-person shooter Wanted: Dead ahead of its February 14 release for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC – and we quite liked its cheesy throwback feel. Previewed on PC by Travis Northup.
IGN
Destiny 2 Lightfall Release Date and Details
Leap into a neon demon dreamscape with Destiny 2's newest expansion... Lightfall. Go hand-to-hand with the Shadow Legion in the secret city of Neomuna, and reach into the darkness to harness Strand, weaving and wielding this new phosphorescent power to suit your needs. Besides a new Campaign and new Raid,...
IGN
Mahokenshi - Official Launch Trailer
Learn about the four samurai houses, check out gameplay, and get another look at the world of Mahokenshi in this launch trailer for the strategy deck-building RPG. Mahokenshi is available now on PC. Become a mighty Mahokenshi. Meet the different people of the Celestial Islands, save villages, discover shrines and...
IGN
Marvel's Original Yondu Gets His First Action Figure Ever
Hasbro's Marvel Legends line has shown plenty of love to the modern incarnation of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Both the comic book and MCU incarnations of Star-Lord and the gang have seen plenty of action figures over the years. But what about the original 31st-Century Guardians? That's where Hasbro's latest Marvel Legends reveal comes in.
IGN
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - Announcement Trailer
Watch the cinematic reveal trailer for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, the upcoming stealth strategy game from the makers of the Desperados series. Shadow Gambit is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
IGN
Air: Ben Affleck's New Nike Movie Gets April Release Date
Amazon Studios and actor-director Ben Affleck have announced a theatrical release date for their joint project, Air, which chronicles the early days of NBA star Michael Jordan's budding partnership with Nike. Affleck, Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, and Mandalay Pictures have confirmed Air will make its global theatrical debut this year...
IGN
Forspoken Gameplay Walkthrough – Chapter 6: Damned If You Do...
IGN’s Forspoken gameplay walkthrough shows you how to use Tanta Sila's Zip spell, celebrate Frey's victory over Sila with the people of Cipal, and fight off the Breakzombies that attack the city. 00:00 - Intro. 00:08 - Cutscene: To Save Many. 03:16 - Sila's Zip Spell. 05:45 - Back...
IGN
Curse of the Sea Rats - Official Boss Trailer
Meet the bosses you'll face in Curse of the Sea Rats, the upcoming platform adventure game coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, GOG, and Epic Games on April 6, 2023. In Curse of the Sea Rats, embark on the epic journey of...
IGN
Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Doesn't Think People Will Get Bored of Superhero Films
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige doesn't think people will ever get bored of superhero films. As reported by Variety, Feige said on The Movie Business Podcast that people have been anticipating the genre's end and superhero fatigue for the last two decades. "I’ve been at Marvel Studios for over 22...
IGN
The Last of Us Fans Are Divided Over That Clicker Moment in Episode 2 of HBO Series
This article contains major spoilers for Episode 2 of HBO's The Last of Us and for The Last of Us video game. The second episode of The Last of Us aired on HBO on Sunday and some fans have been left a bit confused by its closing scene. Creators Craig...
IGN
DC Head James Gunn Offers Update on Casting Decisions That Might See Marvel Actors Join Him in the New Universe
DC Universe is all set to undergo some major changes, with co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran sharing details about their plans soon. So far, we know that Jason Momoa will play a key role, as his recent videos seem to point towards a new future, where he might play two characters including the King of Atlantis, Aquaman. Many rumours have suggested that Momoa might play popular anti-hero, Lobo.
IGN
Fortnite The Kid Laroi Concert, Skins, and How to Join
The Kid LAROI is the latest music megastar to make their way into Fortnite, bringing with him a slew of unique cosmetics and items and an immersive sonic musical experience in the Wild Dreams and Afterparty islands. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content coming...
IGN
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Jakks Pacific Reveals New Toy Line
Get ready for The Super Mario Bros. Movie with our exclusive reveal of a new official toy line from Jakks Pacific. Jakks Pacific is first showing off toys for the movie renditions of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. Take a look at the toys below, which include Mario holding a plunger, Luigi channeling his ghost hunting days with a flashlight, Peach with her iconic parasol, and Toad wearing his backpack and holding a frying pan.
IGN
The 10 Best Dragon Movies of All Time
Dragons are and always have been a universal symbol in mythology and fantasy throughout most cultures around the world. Though each culture has their own version of what a dragon is, it is non-verbally agreed that a dragon is a large, serpent-like creature typically known for destruction, power, and often great wisdom. There are many adaptations of such folklore between games, shows, plays, and movies.
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Drove 238 Percent Jump in PlayStation Game's UK Sales
It's not enough to just watch The Last of Us — viewers are ready to play, too. As The Last of Us makes its television debut, the first chapter in Joel and Ellie's journey are reaping the benefits with a hefty jump in UK sales on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer on Kang's Most Important Difference from Thanos
Marvel's newest big bad has some titan-sized shoes to fill. With the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Jonathan Majors' rendition of Kang the Conqueror will be formally introduced to audiences in a bold and robust fashion. Majors' villian had a short introduction in Loki as He Who Remains, whom Sylvie decided to kill despite knowing that his death would unleash countless ultimately powerful variants of Kang bent on conquering the multiverse.
IGN
Violent Night 2 Is in the Works, Director Says
Ready your naughty and nice list, because another Violent Night is apparently on the way. Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola said in an interview with The Wrap that he's actively working on a sequel to the sleeper Christmas hit, which will also be written by returning duo Pat Casey and Josh Miller.
