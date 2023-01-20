Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Floyd Mayweather Jr. to Fight Aaron Chalmers in Exhibition Bout on Feb. 25
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is getting back in the ring. The retired boxer is set to face Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition bout Feb. 25 at the O2 Arena in London. Mayweather was slated to face muay thai fighter Liam Harrison, but Harrison suffered a knee injury and the bout was called off.
Bleacher Report
Luke Rockhold Granted Release from UFC; Eyes PFL, Bellator, Boxing, More
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is set to take his talents elsewhere. Rockhold announced on Monday's episode of The MMA Hour that he asked the UFC for his release and it was granted, making him a free agent. He later named Bellator MMA, PFL, ONE Championship and boxing as possible options for his future.
Bleacher Report
WWE Royal Rumble Match Card Picks, Including Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
The Road to WrestleMania 39 kicks off Saturday night in San Antonio with the WWE Royal Rumble, the most exciting and popular of the company's pay-per-views. Kevin Owens challenges undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns in the night's main event, while the intrigue of the men's and women's Rumble matches will have fans on the edge of their seats throughout.
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin Received 'Huge' Offer for a Roman Reigns Match
WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his in-ring return after 19 years at WrestleMania 38 last year, and he reportedly has been sought after for another marquee match. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that Austin recently received "a huge money offer" to face WWE Universal...
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors on Roman Reigns' Raw Angle Changing, New Day and Authors of Pain Return
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW. The Bloodline is set to host the Trial of Sami Zayn after what transpired on Friday's SmackDown, but that was not the originally pitched segment. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported there was supposed to be...
Bleacher Report
New Approach to WWE Royal Rumble Surprises, Rock at WrestleMania 39, More Quick Takes
Although WWE's hype for the Royal Rumble has been lacking in recent weeks, the promise of surprises in each of Saturday's matches tends to be enough to get fans buzzing. Per Fightful Select, the company is considering "non-traditional surprises" this year, extending beyond the usual returns of faces from the past. What exactly that entails is unknown, but it could ultimately benefit both Battle Royals if executed properly.
Bleacher Report
Why Stone Cold Steve Austin Is Wrong Choice to Face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Monday that WWE officials reached out with a big-money offer to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin over a WrestleMania 39 match against Roman Reigns. Austin last competed a year ago in The Show of Shows against Kevin Owens, his first match in 19 years....
Are bad shots, blown leads at Australian Open 'choking'?
The term "choke" is often used when describing a tennis player who misses what looks like an easy shot or loses a match at the Australian Open and other tournaments
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Offered 3 Round 1 Picks for OG Anunoby by 'At Least 1 Team'
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly received a massive trade offer for small forward O.G. Anunoby. According to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star, at least one team is known to have offered the Raptors three first-round picks in exchange for Anunoby. The 25-year-old Anunoby has spent his entire six-year NBA...
