A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Microsoft is the latest in a wave of tech companies to announce layoffs
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees. It's the latest tech company to announce massive cuts to its workforce as the industry faces one of its sharpest downturns in a decade. NPR's tech reporter Bobby Allyn joins us now to discuss what's driving the slowdown. Bobby, it seems like every other day brings some other announcement about a tech company laying off staff. I mean, what's going on here?
Tech layoffs are happening in an economy that is stormier than a year ago
Margaret O'Mara follows the tech world from her perch at the University of Washington. She is also the author of "The Code," a history of Silicon Valley, that I've been listening to as an audiobook while I run. So it's great to talk with you directly. Good morning. MARGARET O'MARA:...
US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
Walmart hiking wages for US employees
Walmart U.S. announced Tuesday the company is raising wages for its associates across the nation, which it expects will bring its average hourly rate above $17.50.
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
Amazon ends its charity donation program AmazonSmile after other cost-cutting efforts
Amazon is ending its charity donation program by Feb. 20, the company announced Wednesday. The move to shutter AmazonSmile comes after a series of other cost-cutting measures. Through the program, which has been in operation since 2013, Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to a charity of the shopper's choice. The program has donated over $400 million to U.S. charities and more than $449 million globally, according to Amazon.
Biden's offshore wind plan could create thousands of jobs but challenges remain
The United States is trying to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in order to meet its climate goals under the Paris climate agreement. A major contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions is the energy sector, which accounts for about 25% of total emissions. The Biden administration wants to significantly...
Working from home saves employees 2 hours a week in commute time, and they’re spending it in ways CEOs don’t expect
CEOs like Elon Musk say remote workers are less productive. But they spend most of their "commute" time working more.
Yeah, actually, your plastic coffee pod may not be great for the climate
You may have come across news headlines about coffee this week, like this one from the BBC: "Coffee pod carbon footprint better for planet than filtered brew." The stories are about a short article published earlier this month that says single-use coffee pods may be better for the climate than other forms of coffee preparation.
Chinese researchers are making claims that, if true, would threaten national security
The threat of hackers piercing through the digital protections that guard state secrets - that's the sort of thing that keeps national security experts up at night. So it was news when Chinese researchers recently claimed that they could break a common encryption algorithm with an emerging technology called quantum computing. But some encryption experts are skeptical.
Agricultural research funding has dropped, impacting the fight against climate change
Billions of dollars every year get funneled into agriculture research - that is, research that helps advance farming technology. The federal government pays for the vast majority of that research, but funding has fallen by a third - a loss of nearly $3 billion - over the past two decades. As Harvest Public Media's Dana Cronin reports, that decline has implications for agriculture's ability to adapt to climate change.
