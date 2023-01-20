ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Microsoft is the latest in a wave of tech companies to announce layoffs

Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees. It's the latest tech company to announce massive cuts to its workforce as the industry faces one of its sharpest downturns in a decade. NPR's tech reporter Bobby Allyn joins us now to discuss what's driving the slowdown. Bobby, it seems like every other day brings some other announcement about a tech company laying off staff. I mean, what's going on here?
The Associated Press

US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
NEW YORK STATE
KVCR NEWS

Amazon ends its charity donation program AmazonSmile after other cost-cutting efforts

Amazon is ending its charity donation program by Feb. 20, the company announced Wednesday. The move to shutter AmazonSmile comes after a series of other cost-cutting measures. Through the program, which has been in operation since 2013, Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to a charity of the shopper's choice. The program has donated over $400 million to U.S. charities and more than $449 million globally, according to Amazon.
KVCR NEWS

Yeah, actually, your plastic coffee pod may not be great for the climate

You may have come across news headlines about coffee this week, like this one from the BBC: "Coffee pod carbon footprint better for planet than filtered brew." The stories are about a short article published earlier this month that says single-use coffee pods may be better for the climate than other forms of coffee preparation.
KVCR NEWS

Chinese researchers are making claims that, if true, would threaten national security

The threat of hackers piercing through the digital protections that guard state secrets - that's the sort of thing that keeps national security experts up at night. So it was news when Chinese researchers recently claimed that they could break a common encryption algorithm with an emerging technology called quantum computing. But some encryption experts are skeptical.
KVCR NEWS

Agricultural research funding has dropped, impacting the fight against climate change

Billions of dollars every year get funneled into agriculture research - that is, research that helps advance farming technology. The federal government pays for the vast majority of that research, but funding has fallen by a third - a loss of nearly $3 billion - over the past two decades. As Harvest Public Media's Dana Cronin reports, that decline has implications for agriculture's ability to adapt to climate change.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy