NASDAQ
POLL-Gulf economies to slow this year on sluggish oil demand
BENGALURU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Economies in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will grow this year at half the rate of 2022 as oil revenues take a hit from an expected mild global slowdown, according to the median view from a Reuters poll of economists. Crude oil prices, a...
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
BBC
People will be paid to use less electricity on Monday
Up to a million households in England, Scotland and Wales will be paid to use less electricity on Monday evening as part of a scheme to avoid blackouts. National Grid said its Demand Flexibility Service, which has only been used in tests so far, would run between 17:00 and 18:00 GMT.
NASDAQ
MORNING BID-Tech tonic, recession rethink
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Pumped-up hopes for U.S. tech sector earnings in a heavy week for corporate updates generally have twinned with the latest sign Europe may have dodged a winter recession. With Microsoft MSFT.O topping the U.S. company reports...
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets rise as easing recession fears lift risk-on mood
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf opened higher on Tuesday, as easing recession fears and expectations of a less-aggressive rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve improved risk appetite. The U.S. Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next...
Stocks open lower on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as more big U.S. companies delivered their earnings reports for the last three months of 2022. Some of them came up short of what investors were expecting, leading to drops in the stock prices. Post-it maker 3M sank almost 5% after its earnings missed forecasts, and railroad operator Union Pacific slipped 2% after its results also disappointed investors. Microsoft releases its own results after the closing bell Tuesday. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in the early going and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%. The Dow fell 0.5%. Treasury yields held steady.
NASDAQ
What Lies Ahead for China ETFs in the Year of Rabbit?
Over the years, China’s economy has become a key gauge of global economic and investment health. China’s $13 trillion economy, second in size just after the United States, makes up about a third of global growth each year. So, if China’s debt-ridden economy’s growth slows down and stocks fall on Covid-19 scare, which actually has been the case of late, the global economy will have to pay the price for it, in some way or the other.
