WLOX
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - An Alert Day is in effect for tonight in the WLOX area. This is because of our increased risk for severe storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Before the thunderstorms arrive, it will be a windy day. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for...
WLOX
Additional rounds of rain, breezy tonight
Keep the rain gear handy if you're going to be out and about today! On and off showers are expected through the afternoon and evening. In fact, some more rain is possible overnight tonight. It will be chilly and breezy today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will pick up from the east and northeast. Some of these showers will linger into Sunday. We'll have a break in the rain by Monday, but more rain is likely by Tuesday. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Heavy storms off on through Sunday morning
Mississippi Skies: Clouds, a few showers lingering around the state today
Saturday was an exceptional day to catch up on a favorite series or a favorite book with some places receiving up to three inches of rain and plenty of cold temperatures. Today will still be cloudy and cool, but the bulk of the remaining rainfall will be south of I-20. Monday is still looking like we’ll have some great weather, but Tuesday looks to be the next round of severe storms. We’ll know more details early Monday.
WLOX
Off and on rounds of rain Saturday
On and off rainy weather expected Saturday for many parts of South Mississippi. Even rainier with a few rumbles of thunder Saturday night for all of South Mississippi. Flooding rain cannot be ruled out on Saturday and Saturday night. Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. This...
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
WLOX
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Here's a breakdown of our severe weather potential. Tomorrow night looks stormy. But, today we're enjoying the sunshine. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Dry Monday, most of Tuesday. Turning windy Tuesday night, severe...
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
wdrb.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday
A few of our northeastern communities have been included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 PM. The main threat is strong, damaging wind gusts inside thunderstorms with small hail. Larger hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are less of a threat in our area. Below is...
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras events in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mardi Gras season is upon us once again! Mississippians will soon be celebrating with parades, balls, beads, King Cakes and more. This year, Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) falls on Tuesday, February 21. Find out below when and where you can celebrate this season. Central Mississippi: Pine Belt: Mississippi Coast:
Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'
A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WLOX
Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, but patients in Mississippi still aren’t able to access the product. That could all change this week when marijuana is set to hit dispensary shelves. Shop owners and their patients...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
travel2next.com
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 10 Mississippi River Canals and Why They Were Created
© Uncredited photographer for Detroit Publishing Co / public domain – License / Original. Discover 10 Mississippi River Canals and Why They Were Created. The history of the river systems in the states that border the Mississippi River is rich with information. Today, the Mississippi River is one of the busiest inland waterways in the world. It handles massive cargo, creating jobs and a growing economy.
westkentuckystar.com
2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
