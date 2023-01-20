Keep the rain gear handy if you're going to be out and about today! On and off showers are expected through the afternoon and evening. In fact, some more rain is possible overnight tonight. It will be chilly and breezy today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will pick up from the east and northeast. Some of these showers will linger into Sunday. We'll have a break in the rain by Monday, but more rain is likely by Tuesday. Here's the latest forecast.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO