Wyoming News

Health Highlights: Jan.24, 2023

Your weight could alter vitamin D's effect on your health. People who are overweight or obese might not reap the benefits of vitamin D supplements, new research shows. Read more Opioid deaths are rising among teens, but too few youth get anti-addiction drug. While prescriptions for buprenorphine have gone down 45% for teens since 2015, they have gone up 47% for adults over 20. Read more Could UV light from nail polish dryers cause cancer? Using the dryers in laboratory tests, researchers documented cell death and damage, along with DNA mutations. Read more
thededicatedhouse.com

Apple a Day: The Health Benefits of Apples

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Apples are one of the most popular fruits in the world, and they’ve enjoyed for their sweet and tangy flavor and their many health benefits. Contrary to popular belief, apples are not just a source of dietary fiber; they also contain antioxidants and other nutrients that can promote good health. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the health benefits of apples and discuss some ways to include them in your diet.
ZDNet

Are you a heavy phone hotspot user? Get this mobile hotspot router instead

No matter whether you use an Android smartphone or an iPhone, chances are that your phone has a built-in hotspot feature that allows you to share your internet connection with other devices. It's a great feature, but if this is something that you're using a lot, then what you really...
Cult of Mac

Discover how Shopify and Amazon FBA work, then cash in!

Amazon is one of the simplest ways to sell products, while Shopify offers a flexible dropshipping platform anyone can use. But without a business plan, you can’t make the most out of these platforms. Whether you’re selling goods as a full-time career or a side hustle, learn how to maximize profitability and efficiency with this business model and strategies bundle.
msn.com

Yes, Your Home Wi-Fi Network Can Be Hacked: These 10 Tips Can Prevent It

Your home Wi-Fi network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost Americans more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
ZDNet

How to find out if an AirTag is tracking you

An Apple AirTag can be useful to help you keep track of your most important items like keys, wallets, remotes, and even bikes. But reports that they were being used to track people without their consent cast a negative shadow on the use and application of them. Also: 5 ways...
ktalnews.com

Best fiber supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The average American only consumes half of the recommended daily dose of dietary fiber. The benefits of fiber are well documented: it relieves constipation, aids weight loss, maintains healthy levels of blood sugar, lowers cholesterol and even reduces the risk of some cancers.
Medical News Today

What are the benefits of a steam room?

A steam room is a heated room that people use to relax and relieve some medical conditions. Gyms or spas often have a steam room. A steam room is created when a water-filled generator pumps steam into an enclosed space, creating moisture in the air. The temperature inside a steam...

