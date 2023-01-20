Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
In My View: Widening The Big House’s tunnel
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A good move by Michigan’s athletic department to widen its tunnel entrance in the football season in time for next season. Michigan’s tunnel woes from this last fall received plenty of publicity and the school examined the safety protocols and has decided to remove seats around the tunnel entrance. A fan brushed MSU coach Mel Tucker’s head last season when he was returning to the dressing room. Michigan removed the fan and determined that unless seats were removed the issue could return.
WILX-TV
Spartans Gymnastics Takes Down No. 3 Michigan in Front of Sellout Crowd
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Behind the sixth-best score in school history, the No. 14 Michigan State gymnastics team took down No. 3 Michigan, 197.200-196.975 on Alumni Day at a packed Jenison Field House Sunday night. Michigan State captured its first win against Michigan since winning the State of...
Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium
The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next
Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Michigan is stuck
I’m just going to come out and admit it: I don’t know how to judge the Michigan men’s basketball team. On one hand, the Wolverines have been underwhelming to say the least. They’ve failed to finish in close games that could make a difference in their season, like falling to then-No. 3 Virginia and then-No. 19 Kentucky by a combined six points — or even at Iowa, in a shambolic collapse leading to an overtime loss. They’ve also racked up some inexcusable defeats, most notably a damning Quad-4 loss to Central Michigan.
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
WILX-TV
Dickinson scores 28, Michigan holds off Minnesota 60-56
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points and Michigan overcame an injury to Jett Howard to defeat Minnesota 60-56 on Sunday. Howard, who averages 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, injured his left ankle late in the first half and did not return to the game. He was seen in a walking boot on the Michigan bench during the second half.
Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation
The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
WILX-TV
In My View: Portland coach reaches milestone win
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High five to Portland St. Patrick’s high school girls coach Al Schrauben. Few coaches at any level go 39 years anymore and this is his 39th year with his basketball team. No end in sight unless something happens of note in the off-season. He won...
WILX-TV
MSU Women dominate in 85-63 win over Rutgers, celebrate Title IX and Spartan WBB Alumni
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - With alumni and Title IX trailblazers in the stands, the Michigan State women’s basketball team celebrated pioneers with a wire-to-wire win over Rutgers, 85-63, Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. The Spartans celebrated both Alumni Day and Title IX throughout the game. Michigan...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
This Is Michigan's Best Offensive Line Ever
Michigan has had star-studded offensive lines for decades but the 2023 version could be the best ever.
Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball confidence check on Jadyn Davis
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio Stadium Video
We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
WILX-TV
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo up for adoption
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The “Homeward Bound” crew at Jackson County Animal Shelter are officially up for adoption. Two dogs and a cat were found together in a field in Parma Township and had been roaming together for a while. The shelter believes they were abandoned. Background: 2...
WILX-TV
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day. Wednesday we have a moisture rich storm system passing through Ohio that will make its way to Lake Erie by evening. Across Mid-Michigan snow spreads in early in the morning Wednesday and will continue until the early evening hours. The steady snowfall will gradually pile up across the area and cause potential travel issues in the late morning and afternoon. While the heaviest of the snow with this storm should stay just to the south of Michigan, it appears this morning that the Lansing will pick up 3-4′' of snow. Snowfall amounts around 4-5′' are expected near Jackson. Heavier amounts of snow are possible south and east of Jackson. Still some adjustment to the predicted snowfall amounts can be expected later today and tonight. High temperatures Wednesday should be near 30º. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible Wednesday afternoon.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer to discuss issues facing Michiganders ahead of State of the State Address
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat down with Michiganders at roundtables in Lansing followed by Brighton to discuss the issues most affecting them ahead of her 2023 State of the State Address. During her address, Governor Whitmer will lay out her plans to tackle the challenges Michiganders are...
Look What This Guy Found Magnet Fishing in the Red Cedar River
I need to preface this with yes, I did need to look up what magnet fishing was, so...let's start with that. Magnet fishing is going fishing, but instead of a reel and hook, you use a strong magnet attached to the end of a rope. And instead of fish, you're on the hunt for cool objects that you can out with your magnet, things like coins, license plates, jewelry, or bikes.
