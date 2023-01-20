Read full article on original website
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details
u.today
Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge
A recent surge in the crypto market has been triggered by a reversion to the mean, according to an analysis by Bernstein that was released on Monday, CNBC reports. The largest cryptocurrency recently managed to reclaim the $23,000 level, starting the new year with a bang. Reversion to the mean...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Massive Target Is Revealed For 2023
It’s been just reported that an important crypto strategist is addressing an important shift in the trend that could be coming for Bitcoin this year. Check out the following reports in order to learn more details about all this. Bitcoin price prediction. According to the latest reports, the crypto...
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon Has Bold Prediction for What Fed Will Do With Interest Rates
Head of largest U.S. bank sees challenges for the economy and financial regulators.
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn. At some...
msn.com
‘Overbought and overpriced’: This investor sees a bubble popping for one popular group of stocks.
Investors wouldn’t be blamed for sizing up the first losing week in three for the S&P 500 and decide to start the weekend early. Stocks are on the rise in early action, but that won’t sway five-day losses. A mixed bag of data this week has reigniting worries...
'The greatest opportunity to short on Wall Street': an overvalued corner of the market is set to blow up as recession looms, technical analyst says
The "bubble is about to burst" in consumer staples stocks, says veteran market technician Jeff Bierman. The sector outperformed the S&P 500 last year but now it's "overbought and overpriced". "The greatest opportunity to short on Wall Street, according to risk/reward, is consumer staples," Bierman said. Investors sought refuge in...
Tesla stock could rally 35% as recent price cuts have already been a huge success in China, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Tesla could rally 35% this year as its recent price cuts have already been a success in China, Wedbush's Dan Ives said. In a Wedbush survey, 70% of consumers in China said they were positively influenced by recent price cuts to purchase a Tesla. That could lead a rebound the...
Don't buy into the current stock rally as the final stages of the bear market have yet to play out, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says
"The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest, and we have been on high alert for such head fakes," the firm's Michael Wilson wrote.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Tesla is going to 'keep blowing our minds' even with Elon Musk distracted by Twitter, Tencent executive says
Tesla will "keep blowing our minds" despite Elon Musk's focus on Twitter, a Tencent executive said. "I would count on them [Tesla] to keep blowing our minds with what they do with technology," David Wallerstein said. His optimism comes in stark contrast to recent criticism against Musk and Tesla. Tesla...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Known for Calling Bitcoin Bottoms Issues Alert, Says Crypto Forming Biggest Bull Trap He’s Ever Seen
The trader who nailed last year’s epic Bitcoin (BTC) meltdown is issuing a warning, saying the current rally is not going to end well for crypto bulls. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 710,100 Twitter followers that he thinks that real and organic demand is not responsible for the strength in the crypto markets.
Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it
Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Details Massive Bitcoin Target, Says Major Paradigm Shift Potentially Underway
A closely followed crypto strategist says a major shift in trend could be underway for Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video, crypto analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 120,000 Twitter followers that a bullish macro shift is happening now for Bitcoin. “We are now breaking the largest falling wedge in Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
CNBC
Monday, Jan. 23, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock, and eyes two others
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks debate a recent report on potentially nearing the end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. Jim says the news could benefit several stocks in the portfolio, including two he could be looking to buy more of. Jim also discusses why he's buying more shares of one Club holding despite recent bad news dragging it down.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Bear Market Could Be Over – 3 Important Signals
It’s been revealed by more analysts that the Bitcoin bear market could be over by now. Check out the latest reports about 3 important signals that hint at this really essential point. Bitcoin bear market could be over – 3 signs. Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode is offering 3...
