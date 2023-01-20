ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details

u.today

Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge

A recent surge in the crypto market has been triggered by a reversion to the mean, according to an analysis by Bernstein that was released on Monday, CNBC reports. The largest cryptocurrency recently managed to reclaim the $23,000 level, starting the new year with a bang. Reversion to the mean...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Massive Target Is Revealed For 2023

It’s been just reported that an important crypto strategist is addressing an important shift in the trend that could be coming for Bitcoin this year. Check out the following reports in order to learn more details about all this. Bitcoin price prediction. According to the latest reports, the crypto...
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn. At some...
Markets Insider

'The greatest opportunity to short on Wall Street': an overvalued corner of the market is set to blow up as recession looms, technical analyst says

The "bubble is about to burst" in consumer staples stocks, says veteran market technician Jeff Bierman. The sector outperformed the S&P 500 last year but now it's "overbought and overpriced". "The greatest opportunity to short on Wall Street, according to risk/reward, is consumer staples," Bierman said. Investors sought refuge in...
Fortune

Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it

Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
CNBC

Monday, Jan. 23, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock, and eyes two others

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks debate a recent report on potentially nearing the end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. Jim says the news could benefit several stocks in the portfolio, including two he could be looking to buy more of. Jim also discusses why he's buying more shares of one Club holding despite recent bad news dragging it down.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Bear Market Could Be Over – 3 Important Signals

It’s been revealed by more analysts that the Bitcoin bear market could be over by now. Check out the latest reports about 3 important signals that hint at this really essential point. Bitcoin bear market could be over – 3 signs. Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode is offering 3...

