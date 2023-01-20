Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Couple go viral after exposing ‘Home Depot guy’ cheating on fiance
A couple have gone viral on TikTok after they tried to find out if their friend’s fiancee was cheating on her as she grew suspicious of him. No matter what social media platform you use, relationship drama is always one of those things that always attracts a massive amount of internet.
dexerto.com
Creed 3: Jonathan Major’s compares character to Rocky 3’s Clubber Lang
Jonathan Majors has been describing his time making Creed 3, stating he “took a couple” on the chin, and comparing the film to Rocky III, and his character to Clubber Lang. 2023 is a big year for Jonathan Majors. He’s getting great reviews for Sundance title Magazine Dreams....
dexerto.com
Kylie Jenner shares first look at son and finally reveals his name
Kylie Jenner shared photos of her son for the first time, and finally revealed his name after deciding that Wolf “just wasn’t for him.”. The ‘Kardashians’ star welcomed her second child, a boy, with rapper Travis Scott on 2 February 2022. Initially, the couple announced that their baby was called Wolf Webster, but on 21 March, Kylie said that they had changed his name.
dexerto.com
KSI agrees to let iShowSpeed on 20vs1 Sidemen video
KSI has agreed to let YouTube star iShowSpeed take part in the 20 women vs 1 Sidemen video, and fans are pumped. iShowSpeed has taken the internet by storm in the last year. Known for his unusual yet enthusiastic personality, the Cristiano Ronaldo super fan was by far the most-watched streamer on YouTube in 2022 — and it wasn’t even close.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul and KSI reportedly earned millions more fighting than UFC legend Francis Ngannou
Influencers-turned-boxers Jake Paul and KSI have earned millions more in their combat sports career than former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou. As Francis Ngannou gears up for a potential boxing match against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, the former UFC star’s career earnings have caused much discussion online. Jake...
dexerto.com
Love Island fans torn over Ben Simmons forcing Maya Jama to return 800K engagement ring
After hearing that basketballer Ben Simmons has asked former fiance and current Love Island presenter Maya Jama to give back her engagement ring, social media users have begun debating whether or not she should have to give the piece of jewelry back. Back in September 2022, basketball star Ben Simmons...
dexerto.com
Adriana Chechik slams Adin Ross over call to ban Twitch hot tub streams: “Most disrespectful person”
Following his now viral assertion that hot tub streams should be banned from Twitch, Adin Ross has been called out by fellow Twitch star Adriana Chechik, calling him “one of the most disrespectful” she’s met. Adin Ross has received a mix of support and backlash after his...
dexerto.com
Tyson Fury confirms Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury announcement is “imminent”
Boxing star Tyson Fury has confirmed that his younger brother Tommy Fury will be stepping into the ring with Jake Paul. After much anticipation, it looks like Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally set to meet in the ring. The pair were initially scheduled to fight in late 2021,...
dexerto.com
Comedian Dane Cook streams Warzone 2 but stream snipers ruin it immediately
Flash grenades in Modern Warfare 2 continue to be a little too good for the taste of many in the player base. Dane Cook, a popular comedian who tried his hand at Twitch streaming will probably hold the same opinion now after what happened to him on stream. Flashbangs, or...
dexerto.com
WWE 2K23 fans spot new ring announcer and referee in Showcase trailer
Sharp WWE 2K23 fans have spotted Greg Hamilton’s replacement as ring announcer as well as a brand new referee in the upcoming game. WWE 2K23 made a splash with its brand-new Showcase trailer. The mode will put players in the shoes of John Cena’s opponents in all of his most legendary matches. Major WWE stars like The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Dave Bautista all take center stage as fans relive the biggest moments of Cena’s storied career.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out by ex-UFC champ amid MMA switch: “Stop fighting little dudes”
Jake Paul has been called out by former UFC champion Luke Rockhold as the YouTuber-turned-boxer has started to focus on MMA a little more. While his focus has, primarily, been on boxing over the last few years, Jake Paul hasn’t been shy in making it known that he wants to get involved with Mixed Martial Arts.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 fans stunned by subtle Harry Potter Easter egg on Nova Operator
Modern Warfare 2 fans have only now just noticed a small detail on the Nova Operator that has a direct connection to the Harry Potter franchise. Modern Warfare 2 launched back in October 2022, the latest game including a free-to-play experience in the Warzone 2 overhaul. While the initial reception to the game and the months following brought with it major discourse about in-game bugs and performance issues aplenty, most of the dust has seemingly settled on the new CoD game.
dexerto.com
How to watch Creator Clash 2: Influencers, stream, more
Creator Clash is back and bigger than before, making its return in Tampa, Florida. We’ve got all the info you need to tune into one of the most anticipated influencer-boxing events of the season. Creator Clash was the first influencer-boxing event of its kind, taking place on May 14,...
dexerto.com
KSI says Jake Paul fight would be off if he loses to Tommy Fury
YouTube star KSI says his fight with Jake Paul would be off the table if his rival loses to British boxer Tommy Fury, following reports that the two are set to face off this February. The rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul is at its zenith, rivaling the Brit’s previous...
dexerto.com
Pokemon YouTuber WolfeyVGC is actually opening real-life Pokemon Gym
Pokemon World Champion and content creator Wolfey has made an announcement that he will open his own Pokemon Gym in New York. While details are sparse, fans are excited. Pokemon VGC competitors are some of the best players in the world, taking on other fans in contests of skill and strategy. However, these hardcore players also like to have a bit of fun when not battling to be the best. 2016 VGC Wold Champion Wolfey has put this on display with an active Twitter account, YouTube channel, and Twitch stream.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are convinced Garganacl is actually Legendary
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan reimagines the Paldean species Garganacl as a Legendary, and fans are now convinced the sentient block of salt should have been part of the Regi line. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a number of new species when debuting Gen 9’s Paldea region. Of these,...
dexerto.com
Netflix CEO criticized for “blatant lie” over canceling Warrior Nun & more
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has received backlash after comments he made in an interview following the cancelation of the popular show Warrior Nun. The second season of Warrior Nun brought it into the top ten on Netflix, with its first season creeping back into the top ratings too. Racking up...
dexerto.com
Razzies 2023: Netflix’s Blonde slapped with eight nominations
The Razzies 2023 nominations have been announced, and Blonde, Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie with Ana de Armas, is leading the way ahead of Pinocchio and Morbius. The Razzies are the antithesis of the Oscars, even dubbing itself the “ugly cousin”, singling out and awarding the very worst in film across the year.
dexerto.com
Mizkif says MrBeast made him lose “every cent” of his money in Las Vegas
Popular Twitch streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo told viewers he lost over $10,000 during his visit to Las Vegas, the streamer blaming fellow content creator MrBeast for encouraging him to make the giant wager. During his January 23 stream, Mizkif revealed that he and Voyboy lost thousands of dollars...
Tristan Thompson’s Brothers: Everything To Know About His 3 Siblings, Including Amari
Tristan Thompson is a basketball player who is known for playing for the Chicago Bulls. Aside from his work, he is also known for his off-and-on relationship with Khloe Kardashian. On Jan. 6, 2023, Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died in Toronto. The world may now NBA star Tristan Thompson,...
Comments / 0