Hasan claps back at Adin Ross claiming Twitch hot tub streams “promote poison”
Twitch streamer Hasan has clapped back to Adin Ross’ calls that hot tub streams should be banned from the platform, claiming they “promote poison.”. Launched in 2021, the ‘Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches’ category on Twitch has become the primary category for thousands of creators on the platform, with the most popular one being Amouranth.
Nia Long Reveals Her Relationship Status After Outing With Omarion
Watch: Nia Long & Taye Diggs Talk Mid-Life Crises, Best Man Series & More. What a girl wants is to set the record straight. Nia Long made her relationship status loud and clear after being seen holding hands with former B2K member Omarion while walking the Jan. 17 carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of You People.
Comedian Dane Cook streams Warzone 2 but stream snipers ruin it immediately
Flash grenades in Modern Warfare 2 continue to be a little too good for the taste of many in the player base. Dane Cook, a popular comedian who tried his hand at Twitch streaming will probably hold the same opinion now after what happened to him on stream. Flashbangs, or...
Pokemon YouTuber WolfeyVGC is actually opening real-life Pokemon Gym
Pokemon World Champion and content creator Wolfey has made an announcement that he will open his own Pokemon Gym in New York. While details are sparse, fans are excited. Pokemon VGC competitors are some of the best players in the world, taking on other fans in contests of skill and strategy. However, these hardcore players also like to have a bit of fun when not battling to be the best. 2016 VGC Wold Champion Wolfey has put this on display with an active Twitter account, YouTube channel, and Twitch stream.
How to watch Creator Clash 2: Influencers, stream, more
Creator Clash is back and bigger than before, making its return in Tampa, Florida. We’ve got all the info you need to tune into one of the most anticipated influencer-boxing events of the season. Creator Clash was the first influencer-boxing event of its kind, taking place on May 14,...
First look at D’Amelio footwear revealed as TikTok stars lock in Summer 2023 launch
The upcoming D’Amelio footwear line is getting closer and closer to launching, with a new line of social media profiles for the products hinting at a Summer 2023 arrival for the new D’Amelio products. A brand new D’Amelio footwear line is on the way, with the company teasing...
Oscars 2023 nominations: Full list & live updates
Nominations for the 2023 Oscars are being announced today. Here is your guide to all of the movies, stars, and artists nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. The Academy Awards is the biggest, most prestigious night in Hollywood. It’s a ceremony where the year’s very best works and their craftspeople are celebrated in front of the world – there has to be one winner in each category, but no nominee is ever truly a loser.
Kai Cenat passes out on stream after taking way too many edibles
Kai Cenat was left in a pretty bad way on his Twitch stream after consuming way too many edibles, eventually passing out, head hanging, with thousands of viewers watching on in amusement. Kai Cenat’s rise to Twitch stardom has been nothing short of incredible, even overtaking Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel to...
One dedicated Marvel Snap player has already collected every single Art Variant
A Marvel Snap player has already collected every single Art Variant in the game, spending thousands of dollars in the process to acquire them all. Marvel Snap content creator Cody Snap tweeted out the store page of a player who has seemingly bought every single Art Variant there is to buy in the game. In the screenshot of the player’s store, there is quite literally nothing left for them to purchase.
Mizkif says MrBeast made him lose “every cent” of his money in Las Vegas
Popular Twitch streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo told viewers he lost over $10,000 during his visit to Las Vegas, the streamer blaming fellow content creator MrBeast for encouraging him to make the giant wager. During his January 23 stream, Mizkif revealed that he and Voyboy lost thousands of dollars...
Pokemon Go players clown Niantic over Shiny Darumaka spawn rate
A Lunar New Year event bonus promises an increased chance of finding Shiny Darumaka, yet Pokemon Go players say the spawn rate is low. Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 kicked off late last week on January 19, unlocking access to more Timed Research content, Field Research tasks, and raids.
How to get WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny: Pre-order bonus guide
In announcing WWE 2K23, 2K Games unleashed details about the special editions and pre-order bonus, the latter of which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character. Here’s everything you need to know about how to collect this particular bonus item. While 2K Games kept quiet about the new title...
Netflix CEO criticized for “blatant lie” over canceling Warrior Nun & more
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has received backlash after comments he made in an interview following the cancelation of the popular show Warrior Nun. The second season of Warrior Nun brought it into the top ten on Netflix, with its first season creeping back into the top ratings too. Racking up...
Skinamarink now has a streaming date, and it’s coming very soon
Skinamarink is already the surprise horror hit of the year, so here’s everything we know about this deeply weird movie, from cast, plot, and trailer, to brand-new streaming date on Shudder. Skinamarink is the little horror movie that could. Shot in Canada on a budget of just $15k –...
The Owl House Season 3: Episodes 2 & 3 release date and how to watch
The Owl House Season 3 has officially started with the premiere of “Thanks to Them” on October 15, however, fans will have a few months to wait before the next special episodes air on the Disney Channel. The Owl House fans were finally able to return to the...
Swarmz teases diss track calling out Deji after beating Ryan Taylor in ‘One Punch’
London-based rapper Swarmz has teased a diss track aimed at influencer turned boxer Deji after defeating Ryan Taylor with a single punch to his left eye. Many people tuning in to the 2 Fights, 1 Night boxing event featuring KSI weren’t familiar with his “rapper friend” Swarmz. And after the two fought in KSI’s first main event fight of the night, viewers weren’t soon to forget how Swarmz ran scared for most of the bout.
KSI agrees to let iShowSpeed on 20vs1 Sidemen video
KSI has agreed to let YouTube star iShowSpeed take part in the 20 women vs 1 Sidemen video, and fans are pumped. iShowSpeed has taken the internet by storm in the last year. Known for his unusual yet enthusiastic personality, the Cristiano Ronaldo super fan was by far the most-watched streamer on YouTube in 2022 — and it wasn’t even close.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans divided over best Pokeball for Shinies
Pokemon fans have the unique trait of finding discourse in the most niche facets of the game, and a great example of this is the recent debate over which Pokeballs are the best for catching Shiny Pokemon. For someone who has been in the Pokemon community for some time, they...
Will there be a Minions 3 after Rise of Gru?
Will there be a Minions 3? Minions: The Rise of Gru is the latest Despicable Me movie to drop on Netflix – but will there be a third or another film in the series?. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times: Minions: The Rise of Gru, a sequel to Minions and the fifth movie in the Despicable Me franchise, grossed just shy of $1 billion in 2022.
Tectone lashes out at OTK memes in heated Twitch rant: “It’s so cringe”
OTK member Tectone lashed out at memes poking fun at the organization after relentless jokes in his Twitch chat brought up recent controversies. In a Twitch clip, Twitch Streamer Tectone was seen angrily ranting about the recent crop of memes of which OTK has been the punching bag of. “My...
