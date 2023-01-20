Read full article on original website
UNC at Syracuse Preview
ESPN (Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray) “From a defensive standpoint, they do a terrific job of protecting the paint and contesting shots. They make it very difficult to find a rhythm on the offensive end. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to make some shots and we’re going to have to make some 3s. And so our ability to shoot the basketball is going to be huge against Syracuse. Defensively, they’ve got some really gifted and talented players that not only can score, but they can create shots in one-on-one situations. And so for us, to be able to defend and defend without fouling and rebound the basketball, (that will) allow us to get out in transition. I think that’s going to be huge for us.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Monday, assessing the matchup against the Orange.
Hubert Davis Says There's a 'Chance' Puff Johnson Plays at Syracuse
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior Puff Johnson's lengthy injury history added another chapter over the weekend when he was unavailable for Saturday's game vs. N.C. State with a sore right knee. That is the same knee issue that held him out of Carolina's first three games of the 2022-23 season.
Roach and Filipowski discuss Duke's fourth road loss in five attempts following Virginia Tech setback
Duke Basketball snatched defeat from the jaws of victory once again on the road as the Blue Devils saw an early second half rally from seven points down to five up go by the wayside as the team was unable to execute down the stretch against Virginia Tech on Monday night.
Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech
Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
'I'm fine': Terquavion Smith, NC State provide updates after scary injury
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After suffering what appeared to be a scary injury to his elbow and neck, Terquavion Smith was carted off and taken to the hospital on Saturday night. The injury was suffered in the second half against North Carolina and resulted in Leaky Black being ejected due to a Flagrant 2 foul.
Duke falls to Virginia Tech 78-75 on the road
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11586174" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=93942df9-5571-47c6-ba70-9b9736fef82d&channel=college-basketball&key=11586174&pcid=93942df9-5571-47c6-ba70-9b9736fef82d"></div><p></p><p></p><p>Duke picked up a win on Saturday against No. 17 Miami, continuing their up and down conference results this season that have them ranked just outside the Top 25 and stuck in the middle of a muddled group of teams in the middle of the ACC standings. The team showed a level of intensity throughout the full 40 minutes that they haven't put together in recent games, holding off a late Miami run to secure the victory.</p><p>But this team, that is 10-0 at home this year, would not have their home crowd behind them heading in to a raucous Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, VA. Virginia Tech was favored in the game despite losing seven straight games coming in to the Monday night primetime matchup. The Blue Devils started strong, going off for a 7-0 start, but the Hokies came back firing with a barrage of three-pointers to go up 29-19 with 10:55 to play.</p><p>Duke settled down a bit after going down by 10, keeping the score close despite the Hokies making six of their first eight three-pointers, going in to the Under-8 timeout down by nine points. At that point, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Hunter-Cattoor-46083650" target="_blank"><b></b></a><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Hunter-Cattoor-46083650" target="_blank">Hunter Cattoor</a></b></b> had made 4 of his first 6 three-pointers to lead all scorers with twelve points. <b><a href="//247Sports.com/Player/Kyle-Filipowski-46101556" target="_blank"><b></b></a><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Kyle-Filipowski-46101556" target="_blank">Kyle Filipowski</a></b></b> led Duke with eight points and five rebounds, but went to the bench with 11:30 to play after picking up his second foul.</p><p>Working to scratch away at a lead that the Hokies sustained for most of the first half, the Blue Devils fired away three-pointer after three-pointer but could only sink 3 of their first 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Virginia Tech sunk 7-10 going in to the halftime break, as Cattoor had his first fully healthy game in weeks. Filipowski sunk a three-pointer late in the first half to cut the lead to 43-35 heading in to the break, but Duke looked like they were going to have their work cut out for them to leave Virginia with a win. The freshman forward missed multiple minutes of the first half action with foul trouble, but ended the first period with a game-leading 14 points and 8 rebounds.</p><p>The Blue Devils stormed back in the second half to regain the lead they hadn't had since the score was 13-9 with 14:45 to play in the first half, staring the second period with a 20-8 lead to go up <span>58-53 with <span>13:47 to play. But Filipowski then picked up his third foul shortly after <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Dariq-Whitehead-46057670" target="_blank">Dariq Whitehead</a></b> left the game with an injured left ankle and the Hokies regained the lead as the game went to a media timeout with 11:01 to play. Yet another scoring drought hit the Blue Devils as they went over 3 minutes without a made field goal.</span></span></p><p><span><span>Filipowski would not let Duke go down easily, though, as he continued to make plays to keep the score within reach despite an energized Hokies' squad buoyed by their home crowd. However, as they have done in recent games and really most of the season, the Blue Devils' offense fell apart down the stretch as Virginia Tech went back up by five points going in to the Under-8 timeout.</span></span></p><p><span><span>It was a back and forth affair going down the final moments of the game, as Duke tied it up at 75 apiece with <span>:38 left thanks to a Tyrese Proctor three-pointer. MJ Collins gave the Hokies the lead back at 77-75 with 13.6 to play and then celebrated his shot with a fist pump that hit Filipowski in the neck. No foul was called on Collins, and Proctor attempted another three-pointer to take the lead back but it fell short. Duke fouled the Hokies on the rebound, sending Collins to the line. He made 1-2 at the line, with Filipowski grabbed the rebound and called a timeout immediately with his team down three points and just :03 to play.</span></span></span></p><p><span><span><span></span></span></span></p>
Expert Analysis: CB Alijah Huzzie - Transfer Spotlight
Alijah Huzzie arrives in Chapel Hill after a prolific career for the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, where the 5-11, 190-pound cornerback earned FCS All-American honors with 59 tackles, six interceptions and 16 passes broken up during the 2022 season. For his career, Huzzie snagged 12 interceptions and broke up 30 passes in 34 games and earned Freshman All-American honors in ETSU’s COVID-shortened 2021 season.
Dariq Whitehead taken to locker room with lower leg injury
Duke freshman forward Dariq Whitehead sustained a lower leg injury and was helped from the court during the second half of the Blue Devils’ game at Virginia Tech on Monday night. After trailing by seven at the break, the Blue Devils rallied all the way back to take a...
Kevin Keatts on loss to UNC: ‘Never been involved with a game where a team has taken 39 free throws’
Chapel Hill, N.C. -- In undoubtedly the most physical game of the year for Kevin Keatts and his basketball team, the Wolfpack came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard falling to North Carolina 80-69 in a game where UNC attempted 39 free throws compared to N.C. State's 12.
Virginia Tech fights back for win over Duke
Virginia Tech got a much-needed victory on Monday night, this time knocking off Duke at home by a final score of 78-75. The Hokies held a 7-point halftime lead but Duke came out quickly to tie things up and eventually take a 5-point lead. The Hokies never relented and pushed to take the lead and never give it up. Duke did tie the game late but a basket by MJ Collins gave the Hokies the lead for good.
