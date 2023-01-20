<div id="embedVideoContainer_11586174" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=93942df9-5571-47c6-ba70-9b9736fef82d&channel=college-basketball&key=11586174&pcid=93942df9-5571-47c6-ba70-9b9736fef82d"></div><p></p><p></p><p>Duke picked up a win on Saturday against No. 17 Miami, continuing their up and down conference results this season that have them ranked just outside the Top 25 and stuck in the middle of a muddled group of teams in the middle of the ACC standings. The team showed a level of intensity throughout the full 40 minutes that they haven't put together in recent games, holding off a late Miami run to secure the victory.</p><p>But this team, that is 10-0 at home this year, would not have their home crowd behind them heading in to a raucous Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, VA. Virginia Tech was favored in the game despite losing seven straight games coming in to the Monday night primetime matchup. The Blue Devils started strong, going off for a 7-0 start, but the Hokies came back firing with a barrage of three-pointers to go up 29-19 with 10:55 to play.</p><p>Duke settled down a bit after going down by 10, keeping the score close despite the Hokies making six of their first eight three-pointers, going in to the Under-8 timeout down by nine points. At that point, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Hunter-Cattoor-46083650" target="_blank"><b></b></a><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Hunter-Cattoor-46083650" target="_blank">Hunter Cattoor</a></b></b> had made 4 of his first 6 three-pointers to lead all scorers with twelve points. <b><a href="//247Sports.com/Player/Kyle-Filipowski-46101556" target="_blank"><b></b></a><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Kyle-Filipowski-46101556" target="_blank">Kyle Filipowski</a></b></b> led Duke with eight points and five rebounds, but went to the bench with 11:30 to play after picking up his second foul.</p><p>Working to scratch away at a lead that the Hokies sustained for most of the first half, the Blue Devils fired away three-pointer after three-pointer but could only sink 3 of their first 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Virginia Tech sunk 7-10 going in to the halftime break, as Cattoor had his first fully healthy game in weeks. Filipowski sunk a three-pointer late in the first half to cut the lead to 43-35 heading in to the break, but Duke looked like they were going to have their work cut out for them to leave Virginia with a win. The freshman forward missed multiple minutes of the first half action with foul trouble, but ended the first period with a game-leading 14 points and 8 rebounds.</p><p>The Blue Devils stormed back in the second half to regain the lead they hadn't had since the score was 13-9 with 14:45 to play in the first half, staring the second period with a 20-8 lead to go up <span>58-53 with <span>13:47 to play. But Filipowski then picked up his third foul shortly after <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Dariq-Whitehead-46057670" target="_blank">Dariq Whitehead</a></b> left the game with an injured left ankle and the Hokies regained the lead as the game went to a media timeout with 11:01 to play. Yet another scoring drought hit the Blue Devils as they went over 3 minutes without a made field goal.</span></span></p><p><span><span>Filipowski would not let Duke go down easily, though, as he continued to make plays to keep the score within reach despite an energized Hokies' squad buoyed by their home crowd. However, as they have done in recent games and really most of the season, the Blue Devils' offense fell apart down the stretch as Virginia Tech went back up by five points going in to the Under-8 timeout.</span></span></p><p><span><span>It was a back and forth affair going down the final moments of the game, as Duke tied it up at 75 apiece with <span>:38 left thanks to a Tyrese Proctor three-pointer. MJ Collins gave the Hokies the lead back at 77-75 with 13.6 to play and then celebrated his shot with a fist pump that hit Filipowski in the neck. No foul was called on Collins, and Proctor attempted another three-pointer to take the lead back but it fell short. Duke fouled the Hokies on the rebound, sending Collins to the line. He made 1-2 at the line, with Filipowski grabbed the rebound and called a timeout immediately with his team down three points and just :03 to play.</span></span></span></p><p><span><span><span></span></span></span></p>

DURHAM, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO