Newsstand: Michigan women's basketball dominates Rutgers, 81-58

Michigan women’s basketball improved to 16-3 overall and 6-2 in Big Ten play with a dominant, 81-58 road win at Rutgers. Two Wolverines — Emily Kiser (25 points) and Laila Phelia (23) — scored 20-plus points to lead their team to victory. Michigan shot 9-of-22 from long range and held Rutgers to just 37.5 percent shooting from the field.

Michigan football led the country in average home attendance (110,246), well ahead of No. 2 Penn State (107,379) and No. 3 Ohio State (104,663). Six of the next seven teams on the rankings hail from the SEC, with No. 6 Texas being the outlier (and the Longhorns will soon move to the conference). The Wolverines have the largest stadium in the country, Michigan Stadium, so this news comes as no surprise.

Highlights from Michigan’s 64-58 loss to Maryland:

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t backing down from the NCAA, which alleges he misled investigators who were looking into four Level II violations (having broken recruiting rules, minor in nature). From The Wolverine’s Chris Balas’ story:

As reported here last week, the university stood behind Harbaugh after he acknowledged wrongdoing over contact with committed recruits during a COVID-related dead period. Sources said he had lunch with them when they stopped by for an impromptu visit. He was also cited for allowing an analyst to perform some coaching duties on the field and having some coaches watch players work out during Zoom meetings.

None of these would likely have resulted in major punishment.

However, Harbaugh denies knowingly lying to the NCAA, which Wetzel reports has become a sticking point in resolving the case. As we’d reported, Harbaugh was looking at a possible 6-game suspension. Sources told TheWolverine.com that was expected to be reduced significantly — however, it appears the NCAA won’t budge unless Harbaugh admits being dishonest to investigators.

And again, it comes down to buying a few burgers or breakfast at an impromptu visit from committed recruits to which he apparently denied recollection. Sources have said Harbaugh’s apology and willingness to take a suspension are reasonable to U-M, but a half season suspension is not. If that’s the course the NCAA chooses, Michigan is prepared to go through a protracted and robust defense, up to and including litigation.

A look back at Nik Stauskas’ ridiculous game-clincher at Wisconsin in 2014.

Quote Of The Day

“It is something you dream of as a kid. I know what to expect for the visit and what to expect when talking to the coaches.” 2025 Buford (Ga.) High linebacker Mantrez Walker on his Michigan offer

Headlines Of The Day

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Consensus four-star RB Harry Stewart talks new offer from Michigan

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Legacy recruits key to building Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Will Tschetter looks to bring ‘that spark’ for Michigan basketball

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh won’t admit fault in Level 1 violation, and Michigan has his back

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Joel Klatt believes Jim Harbaugh NFL saga forced U-M to act on future