Lincoln, NE

Exclusive Tunnel Talk: 1/20/2023

By HuskerOnline Staff
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkcHS_0kLNasUl00

Our staff gives you the latest inside info on Nebraska football, basketball, volleyball, and recruiting in this week's Tunnel Talk.

Comments / 0

 

Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Omaha

Omaha, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Omaha: Jorge Garcia, Nicholas D'Agosto, Adam Devine, Chris Klein, and Swoosie Kurtz.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Saturday Forecast: Areas of light snow possible to start the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The upcoming weekend looks pretty typical of mid to late January with near seasonal temperatures and a chance for some light snow in the forecast for the day on Saturday. Snow is expected to be fairly light - perhaps an inch or two in far southern Nebraska and northern Kansas and should have fairly minimal impacts on travel compared to what we just went through on Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for far southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas for the potential for some light snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
LINCOLN, NE
Ash Jurberg

Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location

Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers

HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 17) Highlights from Tuesday's high school basketball games. Nebraska guard Sam Griesel is expected to return from a hip injury against Ohio State. Property valuations on the rise for Lincoln, Lancaster County. Updated: 15 hours ago. Property owners across Lincoln and Lancaster County are receiving...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

UPDATE: Less Snow Expected in Lincoln

Things have changed regarding the storm since the 3 o’clock hour. Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells KLIN News that a warm layer of air above the ground has prevented the precipitation changing from freezing rain to snow. Additionally, a pocket of dry air moved from Kansas into Southeast Nebraska to Interstate 80 at about 3 PM. The dry air is causing much of the precipitation is evaporating before it hits the ground.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Pillen announces property tax relief plan

Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his property tax relief plan today in Lincoln. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several property tax bills during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023. More than 600 bills introduced so far in Nebraska Legislature for 2023. Updated: Jan. 17,...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination overturned

OMAHA, Neb. — Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination has been overturned. She is now on administrative leave from the department as an internal investigation is still active. This comes after an arbitrator found that the investigation that led to her firing was mishandled, but the police...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Roughly $225,000 in damage done to northwest Lincoln home after fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says the cause of an accidental fire at a home in northwest Lincoln is still under investigation Friday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a house on fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Northwest 4th & West Belmont. Battalion...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Fire Destroys South Lincoln Home Early Thursday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–A fire broke out inside an unoccupied home in south Lincoln early Thursday morning and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to endure the winter weather conditions to battle the flames. LFR Captain Nancy Crist tells KFOR News fire crews were called to the home off...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Man Wounded In Shooting At Lincoln Apartment Complex

Lincoln Police were called to a shooting around 8:45 Saturday morning near 14th St and Old Farm Rd. When officers arrived they found that a 40-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treatedfor minor injuries. Police determined...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

On3.com

