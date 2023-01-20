Tennessee's message to get more aggressive play from Julian Phillips: 'Relax, do your thing'

Tennessee's Julian Phillips on the floor at Misssissippi State (Tennessee Athletics)

Julian Phillips took a pass from Zakai Zeigler on the right wing Tuesday night against Mississippi State. He dribbled hard with his left hand driving toward the rim and, with his defender on his right hip, spun left, continuing into the paint.

He gathered the ball with two hands as another defender collapsed and he leaped as his momentum carried him toward the rim, finishing with an up-and-under layup on the far side of the basket. The ball kissed of the glass and dropped through the net as Phillips hit the ground.

He got up quickly, jersey untucked after the drive and contact, and sprinted toward the defensive end to pick up his man.

“That’s a big-time play,” Tennessee assistant coach Gregg Polinksy said before practice on Thursday at Pratt Pavilion. “It works on any level.”

No. 9 Tennessee (15-2, 5-1 SEC) needs more of those big-time plays from the five-star freshman wing moving forward, starting at LSU (12-6, 1-5) on Saturday (4 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: ESPN) inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Phillips scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds in Tennessee’s 70-59 win at Mississippi State Tuesday, his second career double-double. He had 13 points and seven rebounds in the second half, helping rally the shorthanded Vols alongside a career-high 24 points from sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler.

Being without senior guards Santiago Vescovi (shoulder) and Tyreke Key (illness) forced Phillips to be more aggressive and, in turn, more productive.

But how does Tennessee go about getting that more often out of Phillips?

“Part of that is us (as coaches),” Polinksy said, “and part of that is Julian. We have a part in that and so does he.”

Julian Phillips averaging 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game this season

The production has come and gone. Phillips scored a career-high 25 points to lead Tennessee past USC in overtime in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in November, playing a season-high 38 minutes, but scored just four the next day against Kansas.

He feasted on McNeese State, Alcorn State and Eastern Kentucky, scoring 46 points to go with 19 rebounds over the three-game stretch. He had just 21 points over the four games that followed, though, against Maryland, Arizona, Austin Peay and Ole Miss.

Phillips scored 15 in the home win over Vanderbilt last week, but followed it up with only two points in the loss to Kentucky on Saturday — he took only two shots, his lowest total of the season — after playing just 18 minutes due to early foul trouble.

The message didn’t change after another breakout performance Tuesday. Rick Barnes and his staff have told him the same thing all season — go get it.

“I think coach has asked that of him all year,” Polinsky said. “‘Hey Ju, we need you to help us separate. We need you, when you’re playing at a high level.”

Phillips is fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 10.3 points in 25.9 minutes per game. Regardless of points scored, he’s continually hit the glass, leading the Vols in rebounding, at 5.6 per game.

“The one thing that he has done, and I’m really proud of him, he goes to the offensive glass, man,” Polinsky said. “We talked about that earlier in the year. From the wing position, you’re going to be able to win on the glass.”

Up Next: No. 9 Tennessee at LSU, Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Phillips scored eight straight points during a three-minute span in the second half at Mississippi State, as the two teams traded leads. He made four free throws, dunked him a missed Uros Plavsic shot on the offensive glass and made the spinning drive and finish through contact at the rim.

“You think about how he kept us in the game in some tough times,” Polinksy said. “So how do we keep doing that?”

That’s the million dollar question for a Tennessee team that needs a go-to bucket-getter as the calendar keeps moving toward March.

“I think it’s just talking to him,” Polinksy said. “We talked to him (on Wednesday), he came walking through the office. We talked a little bit and I think our coaches do a great job of saying, ‘Hey Ju, we need you to play at a high level.

“‘We need you to be aggressive. We need you to take open shots. Then our team’s responsibility is to go retrieve it. So relax, do your thing.’”