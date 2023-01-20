Gamecocks staff set to see five-star Nyckoles Harbor

The nation’s No. 1 cornerback in 2024, Ellis Robinson IV, is set to decide on his future playing home on February 1. “I am going to announce my commitment on Feb. 1,” Robinson told On3’s Chad Simmons on Monday. “I have thought about it a lot. It is time. I took the visits I need to take, I have looked at my options and I am ready. I know where I want to go. It will come out soon.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO