Gamecocks staff set to see five-star Nyckoles Harbor

Related
Gamecocks continue their push for in-state OL Blake Franks
With a decision possibly on the near horizon for Greenville (S.C.) class of 2024 three-star OL Blake Franks, South Carolina and Clemson are both attempting to make their pushes for the in-state offensive line target.
5-star Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe plans to take visits
Jaylen Mbakwe attended is committed to Alabama and he has visited Tuscaloosa half a dozen times since Sept. 1. The five-star will start to visit other schools next week.
No. 1 corner, major UGA target Ellis Robinson sets commit date
The nation’s No. 1 cornerback in 2024, Ellis Robinson IV, is set to decide on his future playing home on February 1. “I am going to announce my commitment on Feb. 1,” Robinson told On3’s Chad Simmons on Monday. “I have thought about it a lot. It is time. I took the visits I need to take, I have looked at my options and I am ready. I know where I want to go. It will come out soon.”
2024 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV will 'definitely' commit to one of his five finalists
New Haven (Conn.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV told On3 that he will 'definitely' commit to one of his five finalists. He is the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2024 On300.
Mike White admits Georgia executed poorly down the stretch
Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs are feeling the anguish of missed opportunity on Sunday. Last night, White’s squad was defeated by Vanderbilt 85-82, as the Commodores came into Athens and left victorious. However, Georgia had their chances, but they didn’t exactly execute perfectly down the stretch, something White spoke on following the loss.
Live from Woodland High: No. 1 OT Kam Pringle announces college decision!
Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has been a priority target for South Carolina since the Gamecocks offered nearly two years ago and now he’s ready to reveal his future home. Now a rising senior and the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class,...
Multiple schools are trying to flip Ohio State 2024 5-star WR commit Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State five-star wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith spoke with On3 about other school recruiting him and his pledge to the Buckeyes. Smith is the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2024 On3 Consensus.
Nebraska could host JR DL Davion Dixon following their offer
Nebraska offered 2025 DL Davion Dixon and while the offer from the Huskers was the 10th overall offer it does stand out to Dixon.
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: New leader for 5-star WR Joshisa Trader
Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep five-star 2024 wide receiver Joshisa Trader recently named his top five schools, a list that included Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Miami. But one team has taken the lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM): the hometown Hurricanes. Following updates across the recruiting...
Andalusia 4-star RB J'Marion Burnette, 3-star DL Landen Marshall visiting Auburn on Saturday
Four-star RB J'Marion Burnette and three-star DL Landen Marshall, two of the top recruits in Alabama, will be in Auburn on Saturday.
It's decision day for Kam Pringle
Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has been a priority target for South Carolina since the Gamecocks offered nearly two years ago and now he’s ready to reveal his future home. Now a rising senior and the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class,...
Notre Dame coaches on the road: Marcus Freeman in Nebraska, Arizona on Monday
Here’s where the Notre Dame Fighting Irish staff is expected to be Monday according to Blue & Gold sources.
NC State Basketball announces guard Terquavion Smith is 'day-to-day' after negative x-rays
NC State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after heading to the hospital with elbow and neck pain following a hard fall Saturday during the Wolfpack’s game against North Carolina, NC State announced in a statement Sunday. Smith has also been released from the hospital. “NC State men’s basketball sophomore...
Elite DB feels the love from Gamecocks program
Maryland corner Braydon Lee, a top 100 prospect, has a former teammate on the Gamecocks roster and was back in town on Saturday.
Ole Miss signee Suntarine Perkins' journey to Five-Star Plus+ status
Relive Suntarine Perkins' meteoric rise from four-star prospect to Five-Star Plus+ status as he prepares for his freshman season at Ole Miss.
Mike Young reveals his message to Virginia Tech after Clemson loss
The hits just keep coming for Virginia Tech basketball and coach Mike Young. A late three-pointer by Clemson on Saturday night defeated the Hokies 51-50 and handed them their seventh straight loss on the year. The Hokies now prepare to face Duke back at home on Monday, which means Young had to deliver a firm message to his team after Saturday’s loss.
5-star target KJ Bolden breaks down Alabama interest: "It's legendary."
KJ Bolden is the fourth-ranked junior on the 2024 On3 Consensus. He spoke with BamaInsider about his interest in Alabama, Nick Saban's message to him, and when he may return to campus.
10 QUESTIONS: Rodrick Pleasant, Duce Robinson, Warren Roberson, Ethan White, More USC Transfers, 2023 Recruiting Class Grade + More
This is a feature we did weekly throughout the season and will continue up until the February 1, 2023 signing period. We’ll then start this feature up again when Spring Ball begins in early March.
Arkansas set to hire Florida analyst Deron Wilson as secondary coach
Arkansas is expected to hire Deron Wilson as the team’s new secondary coach, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. WIlson worked as the cornerbacks analyst at Florida in 2022 and will work with Marcus Woodson with the Razorbacks secondary. Woodson was hired as the co-defensive coordinator earlier this month.
A quick primer on what went on during the transfer portal open window period
Miami running back Thad Franklin was the first player to be entered on the list and Tulane defensive lineman Armoni Dixon the last. In between, 1,323 other FBS scholarship players entered the transfer portal during the recent open window period. The first-ever open window period started December 5 (Franklin’s name...
On3.com
Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0