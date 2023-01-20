ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

riviera-maya-news.com

Report of foul order leads Cancun police to body of dead woman

Cancun, Q.R. — On Sunday, police found the body of a dead woman inside a private home. She was handcuffed. According to police information, residents in SM 96 made a 911 report at 10:30 a.m. regarding a foul smell. Cancun police arrived at the 16th Street location where they found the dead woman’s body inside an apartment.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
CBS LA

Thieves break into Huntington Beach barbershop, rip out ATM

An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning.The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. "Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and an ATM missing," Cuchilla said. "This investigation is ongoing."The circumstances were similar to a string of ATM robberies KCAL News reported on Friday in the Inland Empire. The incidents caught on surveillance video showed thieves shattering a window, hooking a line onto an ATM, and pulling it out with a white pickup truck.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Key News Network

1 Injured in Single-Vehicle Fiery Crash into Light Pole

Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle struck a light pole early Sunday morning igniting an engine fire and briefly trapping one person. Montebello Police and fire department received a call for a traffic collision around 3:17 a.m., Jan. 22, on the 1600 block of West Whittier Boulevard in the city of Montebello.
MONTEBELLO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Ontario

A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the...
ONTARIO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
SANTA MONICA, CA
onscene.tv

One Ejected After Fiery Rollover Crash | Huntington Beach

LOCATION: Intersection of Gothard St. and Edinger Ave. Just before midnight Friday night, a report of a two car collision was made at the intersection of Gothard Street and Edinger Avenue in the city of Huntington Beach. Arriving units from the Huntington Beach Police and Fire Departments found the two...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

