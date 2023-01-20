Read full article on original website
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch Issued for Thursday; January 26, 2023; Detailed Maps ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
riviera-maya-news.com
Report of foul order leads Cancun police to body of dead woman
Cancun, Q.R. — On Sunday, police found the body of a dead woman inside a private home. She was handcuffed. According to police information, residents in SM 96 made a 911 report at 10:30 a.m. regarding a foul smell. Cancun police arrived at the 16th Street location where they found the dead woman’s body inside an apartment.
Woman dies near Garden Grove storm drain
A woman died on a storm drain at Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove, authorities said today. The Orange County Fire Authority reported at 9:47 a.m. that firefighters were called to the park at Haster Street and Lampson Avenue.
These are the victims killed in the Monterey Park shooting at a Lunar New Year party
Ten of the 11 victims killed in the Monterey Park shooting were in their 60s or 70s, authorities said. An eleventh victim was in her 50s.
Family suspects foul play in death of Orange County public defender who fell from Baja hotel balcony
Elliot Blair, an Orange County public defender died early on Saturday after falling from a hotel balcony near Rosarito, Baja California, a beach town about 30 miles south of the border.
Homeowner Shoots at Suspects Attempting Home Invasion Robbery
Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: Sometime after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Claremont Police Department received a 911 call of a possible home invasion and shots fired in the area of the 700 block of Northwest Drive and Harrison Avenue in the city of Claremont. A homeowner residing on Northwestern...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
Thieves break into Huntington Beach barbershop, rip out ATM
An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning.The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. "Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and an ATM missing," Cuchilla said. "This investigation is ongoing."The circumstances were similar to a string of ATM robberies KCAL News reported on Friday in the Inland Empire. The incidents caught on surveillance video showed thieves shattering a window, hooking a line onto an ATM, and pulling it out with a white pickup truck.
1 Injured in Single-Vehicle Fiery Crash into Light Pole
Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle struck a light pole early Sunday morning igniting an engine fire and briefly trapping one person. Montebello Police and fire department received a call for a traffic collision around 3:17 a.m., Jan. 22, on the 1600 block of West Whittier Boulevard in the city of Montebello.
riviera-maya-news.com
Suspect wanted for triple Cancun murder captured in the city
Cancun, Q.R. — A man wanted for a triple murder has been arrested in the city of Cancun. On Sunday, FGE head Óscar Montes de Oca, announced the arrest of Apolinar “O” on an outstanding arrest warrant. He has been wanted since March of 2019 for...
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: Beloved dance instructor rushed gunman before he was killed, witnesses say
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A beloved dance instructor was identified by the community as one of the eleven people killedin a mass shooting in Monterey Park. Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Ontario
A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the...
California Lunar New Year Shooter Identified -- Suspect Dead
Huu Can Tran, 72, of Hemet, California, has been identified as the man responsible for a deadly shooting in Monterey Park, California. He is accused of opening fire at a dance studio, killing 10 people and injuring 10 more during the city's major Asian American community's Lunar New Year weekend celebrations.
Caught on camera: Thieves steal ATM machine from Huntington Beach barbershop
Three men were caught on video breaking into a Huntington Beach barbershop to steal an ATM machine.
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the van in which he fled after a second shooting was thwarted.
orangeandbluepress.com
California Driver Charged With Hit-And-Run Leaving The Nursing Student Cold-Blooded During LA Street Takeover
An alleged hit-and-run Califonia driver was charged with murder in the death of a woman during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, according to prosecutors. Hit-And-Run In Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department said that 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca was killed when the driver...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
Santa Monica Mirror
Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
Fontana Herald News
Juvenile is injured after man's vehicle crashes into gas station in San Bernardino; suspect is arrested
A man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony hit and run after his vehicle crashed into a gas station in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Jan. 21 at about 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron gas station...
onscene.tv
One Ejected After Fiery Rollover Crash | Huntington Beach
LOCATION: Intersection of Gothard St. and Edinger Ave. Just before midnight Friday night, a report of a two car collision was made at the intersection of Gothard Street and Edinger Avenue in the city of Huntington Beach. Arriving units from the Huntington Beach Police and Fire Departments found the two...
