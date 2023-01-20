ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

riviera-maya-news.com

Report of foul order leads Cancun police to body of dead woman

Cancun, Q.R. — On Sunday, police found the body of a dead woman inside a private home. She was handcuffed. According to police information, residents in SM 96 made a 911 report at 10:30 a.m. regarding a foul smell. Cancun police arrived at the 16th Street location where they found the dead woman’s body inside an apartment.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Ontario

A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the...
ONTARIO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period

Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
The Hill

Suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting found dead in van

The suspect in the Monterey Park mass shooting was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van on Sunday after being surrounded by police in nearby Torrance, Calif., police said Sunday. Police said the Asian male they found behind the wheel of the white van was the man they suspected of killing at…
TORRANCE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

10 people killed and more injured after a mass shooting in Southern California￼

At least ten people were shot and killed in a mass shooting Saturday night during a Lunar New Year celebration in Southern California, according to investigators. Another ten people were injured in the shooting. It was around 10:22 p.m., when offers from Monterey Park responded to the call of “shots fired” on West Garvey Avenue. The post 10 people killed and more injured after a mass shooting in Southern California￼ appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

Target store fire reportedly set as diversion for theft

A fire inside the Target store in Countryside Marketplace was apparently set as a diversion for theft, police said. Police and firefighters responded about 7:30 a.m. Sunday to the store, which had recently opened for business, according to Menifee PD. Store employees and the sprinkler system quickly extinguished the fire, which burned some clothes in the Men’s Department.
MENIFEE, CA
HeySoCal

Bicycle riders arrested after police find guns, lots of drugs

During traffic stops this week, police in Pomona and Santa Monica arrested two bicycle riders after finding handguns and large amounts of illegal drugs. A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police...
POMONA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead

Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

