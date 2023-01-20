ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

5 Passive Income Streams That Are Worth It

Passive income is a great way to earn extra money because, as the name suggests, it's income that comes without you having to put in the same effort you would with a traditional 9-to-5. While every method will involve some effort, many are built around the idea that even if your direct involvement wanes, the income remains lucrative.
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks to climb 2023’s wall of worry

Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn. At some...
msn.com

Short Squeeze Stocks Alert: 5 Hot Stocks With HIGH Cost to Borrow Fees

2022 marked a successful year for short sellers, as the S&P 500 declined by about 19%. According to S3 Partners, shorted stocks returned 30.8% last year, outperforming the benchmark index by a wide margin. In total, U.S. short sellers collected about $300 billion in mark-to-market profits. Out of all the...
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NASDAQ

Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)

The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.

