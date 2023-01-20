Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money
The white-collar recession is well underway. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. After nearly a decade of six-figure salaries, cushy jobs and extravagant office perks, Silicon Valley firms...
msn.com
Should I wait for the housing market to crash even further before buying a house? Here are 3 reasons why right now could be the very best time to jump in
Homebuyers eyeing a housing market plunge continue to run up against bad news. Interest rates continue to climb at levels not seen in a generation — which in turn has impacted mortgage rates. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence....
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall with more earnings in the queue
U.S. stocks wilted Tuesday morning after back-to-back gains as investors evaluated another round of quarterly financial results from companies. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each barreled down roughly 0.5% at the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.4%. Among specific names...
Comments / 0