U.S. stocks wilted Tuesday morning after back-to-back gains as investors evaluated another round of quarterly financial results from companies. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each barreled down roughly 0.5% at the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.4%. Among specific names...

4 HOURS AGO