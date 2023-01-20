Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Should I wait for the housing market to crash even further before buying a house? Here are 3 reasons why right now could be the very best time to jump in
Homebuyers eyeing a housing market plunge continue to run up against bad news. Interest rates continue to climb at levels not seen in a generation — which in turn has impacted mortgage rates. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence....
msn.com
Short Squeeze Stocks Alert: 5 Hot Stocks With HIGH Cost to Borrow Fees
2022 marked a successful year for short sellers, as the S&P 500 declined by about 19%. According to S3 Partners, shorted stocks returned 30.8% last year, outperforming the benchmark index by a wide margin. In total, U.S. short sellers collected about $300 billion in mark-to-market profits. Out of all the...
Bitcoin Nears This Key Level; Threshold Emerges As Top Gainer
Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices approaching the key $23,000 level on Tuesday. Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, edged lower, but remained above the key $1,600 mark on Tuesday. Threshold (CRYPTO: T) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Axie Infinity AXS/USD turned out to...
Stocks open lower on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as more big U.S. companies delivered their earnings reports for the last three months of 2022. Some of them came up short of what investors were expecting, leading to drops in the stock prices. Post-it maker 3M sank almost 5% after its earnings missed forecasts, and railroad operator Union Pacific slipped 2% after its results also disappointed investors. Microsoft releases its own results after the closing bell Tuesday. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in the early going and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%. The Dow fell 0.5%. Treasury yields held steady.
msn.com
Citadel’s $16 Billion Gain In 2022 Makes Ken Griffin’s Firm The Top-Earning Hedge Fund Ever
Ken Griffin is the new hedge fund king, according to LCH Investments’ annual ranking of the world’s top 20 hedge fund managers, which estimates his Miami-based Citadel earned $16 billion in profits for investors last year and has posted $65.9 billion in net gains since inception in 1990.
Comments / 0