Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Short Squeeze Stocks Alert: 5 Hot Stocks With HIGH Cost to Borrow Fees
2022 marked a successful year for short sellers, as the S&P 500 declined by about 19%. According to S3 Partners, shorted stocks returned 30.8% last year, outperforming the benchmark index by a wide margin. In total, U.S. short sellers collected about $300 billion in mark-to-market profits. Out of all the...
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
Tesla Owners Are Angry and Frustrated After Vehicle Prices Slashed
These customers purchased a vehicle before the unprecedented price drop and therefore felt they were wronged. They hope for a commercial gesture.
Comments / 0