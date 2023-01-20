ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

The white-collar recession is well underway. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. After nearly a decade of six-figure salaries, cushy jobs and extravagant office perks, Silicon Valley firms...
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
T-Mobile Customers: Today's the Last Day to Claim Your Refund

Current and past T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement, but tonight is your last chance to file a claim for compensation. T-Mobile agreed to the massive payout in 2022 to resolve claims that a massive data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information was at least partially due to its negligence.
‘Thanks, Pfizer’ becomes a meme as anti-vaxxer tries to blame vaccine for spasms

A resurfaced video in which a US woman appears to suggest the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus has caused her legs to shake violently and uncontrollably, has gone viral on Twitter this weekend, with many mocking the American’s assertion. User Angelia Desselle, who considers herself an “advocator for the [vaccine]...
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
Walmart raising pay to $14 for hourly workers in battle to attract staff

Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, said Tuesday it will raise the average hourly wage for its US workers next month. Walmart, in a memo to staff, said workers in stores and warehouses would receive at least $14 an hour, up from $12. The move would raise the average hourly wage for its US workers to more than $17.50. The retailer currently pays an average of more than $17 to its almost 1.6 million hourly workers. Walmart said the wage increases are a combination of regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates. The increase comes as US wage growth moderates. Data from earlier this month showed average hourly earnings growth for workers slowed to 0.3% in December, compared with 0.4% in the prior month.
Short Squeeze Stocks Alert: 5 Hot Stocks With HIGH Cost to Borrow Fees

2022 marked a successful year for short sellers, as the S&P 500 declined by about 19%. According to S3 Partners, shorted stocks returned 30.8% last year, outperforming the benchmark index by a wide margin. In total, U.S. short sellers collected about $300 billion in mark-to-market profits. Out of all the...

