Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money
The white-collar recession is well underway. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. After nearly a decade of six-figure salaries, cushy jobs and extravagant office perks, Silicon Valley firms...
Microsoft seeks court order that would force Sony to give up PlayStation production details as part of FTC lawsuit defense
Microsoft is seeking additional resources to build its defense against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block the company’s $69 billion acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard, and those resources could potentially come at the cost of its biggest competitor and the deal’s biggest detractor. According...
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was around halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband both got the news at the same time, she said.
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
US economy will 'pay a price' in 2023 from 'misguided' pandemic policies, expert warns
Brian Wesbury says he's 'not bullish anymore' on the economy as he forecasts a recession following the federal government's response to the COVID pandemic.
T-Mobile Customers: Today's the Last Day to Claim Your Refund
Current and past T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement, but tonight is your last chance to file a claim for compensation. T-Mobile agreed to the massive payout in 2022 to resolve claims that a massive data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information was at least partially due to its negligence.
Should I wait for the housing market to crash even further before buying a house? Here are 3 reasons why right now could be the very best time to jump in
Homebuyers eyeing a housing market plunge continue to run up against bad news. Interest rates continue to climb at levels not seen in a generation — which in turn has impacted mortgage rates. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence....
‘Thanks, Pfizer’ becomes a meme as anti-vaxxer tries to blame vaccine for spasms
A resurfaced video in which a US woman appears to suggest the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus has caused her legs to shake violently and uncontrollably, has gone viral on Twitter this weekend, with many mocking the American’s assertion. User Angelia Desselle, who considers herself an “advocator for the [vaccine]...
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
Walmart raising pay to $14 for hourly workers in battle to attract staff
Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, said Tuesday it will raise the average hourly wage for its US workers next month. Walmart, in a memo to staff, said workers in stores and warehouses would receive at least $14 an hour, up from $12. The move would raise the average hourly wage for its US workers to more than $17.50. The retailer currently pays an average of more than $17 to its almost 1.6 million hourly workers. Walmart said the wage increases are a combination of regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates. The increase comes as US wage growth moderates. Data from earlier this month showed average hourly earnings growth for workers slowed to 0.3% in December, compared with 0.4% in the prior month.
US stocks climb but end the week mixed as investors worry about a coming recession
US stocks rose on Friday, but had a mixed performance for the week as investors worry about an upcoming recession. The Nasdaq closed the week with a gain, though the Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower. Tech stocks rallied on the latest batch of corporate earnings and layoffs sweeping...
Stocks are about to crash as the 'perfect bull market cocktail' of the last 4 decades ends, veteran investment chief says
In an interview with Insider, Gateway Credit chief investment officer Tim Gramatovich said stock valuations will crater in 2023. Demographics and policy are becoming less favorable for productivity, and that could drag on markets, he explained. "We had the perfect bull market cocktail starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low...
Don't buy into the current stock rally as the final stages of the bear market have yet to play out, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says
"The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest, and we have been on high alert for such head fakes," the firm's Michael Wilson wrote.
Short Squeeze Stocks Alert: 5 Hot Stocks With HIGH Cost to Borrow Fees
2022 marked a successful year for short sellers, as the S&P 500 declined by about 19%. According to S3 Partners, shorted stocks returned 30.8% last year, outperforming the benchmark index by a wide margin. In total, U.S. short sellers collected about $300 billion in mark-to-market profits. Out of all the...
The dominoes are still falling in the stock market, and pain isn't fully priced in as earnings outlooks get slashed at the fastest pace since 2009, RBC strategist says
There are still more headwinds facing the stock market as earnings come under pressure this year, RBC's Lori Calvasina said.
New DOJ lawsuit could break up Google
It’s the latest in a barrage of antitrust lawsuits against Google. It’s both the DOJ’s second case, and the second case targeting its ad business.
Economic barometer warns that a US recession could come soon
A key barometer for the health of the economy continues to flash a recession warning sign, indicating a downturn is in store for the US in the near future. A growing number of business leaders agree the US economy is getting worse.
Solana shakes off its death rattle with a 140% jump in value since the start of the year
The cryptocurrency’s underlying blockchain has also outpaced competitors in the number of developers contributing to it.
Stock Market Live: Stocks Firmly Higher With Tech And Earnings In Focus
Wall Street extended gains Monday ahead of a key week for earnings and inflation data that will test the market's early January rally.
