Short Squeeze Stocks Alert: 5 Hot Stocks With HIGH Cost to Borrow Fees

2022 marked a successful year for short sellers, as the S&P 500 declined by about 19%. According to S3 Partners, shorted stocks returned 30.8% last year, outperforming the benchmark index by a wide margin. In total, U.S. short sellers collected about $300 billion in mark-to-market profits. Out of all the...
Stocks open lower on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as more big U.S. companies delivered their earnings reports for the last three months of 2022. Some of them came up short of what investors were expecting, leading to drops in the stock prices. Post-it maker 3M sank almost 5% after its earnings missed forecasts, and railroad operator Union Pacific slipped 2% after its results also disappointed investors. Microsoft releases its own results after the closing bell Tuesday. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in the early going and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%. The Dow fell 0.5%. Treasury yields held steady.
Bitcoin Nears This Key Level; Threshold Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices approaching the key $23,000 level on Tuesday. Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, edged lower, but remained above the key $1,600 mark on Tuesday. Threshold (CRYPTO: T) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Axie Infinity AXS/USD turned out to...
American Airlines is cutting 3 short-haul international markets

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s not just U.S. cities that are losing airline service during the pandemic. American Airlines filed plans over the weekend to exit three...
