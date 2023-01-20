Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Short Squeeze Stocks Alert: 5 Hot Stocks With HIGH Cost to Borrow Fees
2022 marked a successful year for short sellers, as the S&P 500 declined by about 19%. According to S3 Partners, shorted stocks returned 30.8% last year, outperforming the benchmark index by a wide margin. In total, U.S. short sellers collected about $300 billion in mark-to-market profits. Out of all the...
Stocks open lower on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as more big U.S. companies delivered their earnings reports for the last three months of 2022. Some of them came up short of what investors were expecting, leading to drops in the stock prices. Post-it maker 3M sank almost 5% after its earnings missed forecasts, and railroad operator Union Pacific slipped 2% after its results also disappointed investors. Microsoft releases its own results after the closing bell Tuesday. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in the early going and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%. The Dow fell 0.5%. Treasury yields held steady.
Bitcoin Nears This Key Level; Threshold Emerges As Top Gainer
Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices approaching the key $23,000 level on Tuesday. Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, edged lower, but remained above the key $1,600 mark on Tuesday. Threshold (CRYPTO: T) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Axie Infinity AXS/USD turned out to...
msn.com
Should I wait for the housing market to crash even further before buying a house? Here are 3 reasons why right now could be the very best time to jump in
Homebuyers eyeing a housing market plunge continue to run up against bad news. Interest rates continue to climb at levels not seen in a generation — which in turn has impacted mortgage rates. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence....
msn.com
People aren't leasing cars anymore — and it means higher prices and worse choices for used car-buyers
Vehicle leases made up 31% of the auto market in January 2020, and just 17% in July 2022. Kekyalyaynen / Shutterstock.com. US car-buyers, it seems, don't want to lease vehicles anymore. Leases made up 31% of the auto market in January 2020, and just 17% last July, according to a...
msn.com
Microsoft seeks court order that would force Sony to give up PlayStation production details as part of FTC lawsuit defense
Microsoft is seeking additional resources to build its defense against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block the company’s $69 billion acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard, and those resources could potentially come at the cost of its biggest competitor and the deal’s biggest detractor. According...
msn.com
American Airlines is cutting 3 short-haul international markets
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s not just U.S. cities that are losing airline service during the pandemic. American Airlines filed plans over the weekend to exit three...
Comments / 0