Read full article on original website
Related
Texas boasts six Top 50 recruits in the 2023 recruiting class
Texas is cleaning up on the recruiting trail. More important than recruiting a high volume of four-star players, the Longhorns have six Top 50 recruits. Top 50 recruits are difference makers and at times immediate impact players. They are the types of players that become Bijan Robinson, Kelvin Banks and Ja’Tavion Sanders.
NFL announces Carl Cheffers as Super Bowl LVII referee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are win away from reaching the Super Bowl as they prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday. One thing that can change flow of an NFL game is the officiating crew and how they call the game. People will argue some crews call more penalties than others, and some fans believe some referees have it out for their team altogether. Well, the NFL announced the officiating crew for the Super Bowl on Tuesday. Carl Cheffers will be the referee. Cheffers called 244 penalties this season, according to NFLPenalties.com.The NFC Championship game is Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m.
Jalen Hurts vs. Brock Purdy: The NFC Championship Game Won’t Be the First Time These 2 QBs Face Off
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy played an entertaining shootout in college. The post Jalen Hurts vs. Brock Purdy: The NFC Championship Game Won’t Be the First Time These 2 QBs Face Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 0