CarBuzz.com

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Configurator Is Online

Production of the third-generation Chevrolet Colorado started this month, which means the online configurator is up and running. It's only available in a short-box crew cab configuration and starts at $30,695 with rear-wheel-drive only. Base and mid-spec models are powered by a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine producing 237 horsepower. Four-wheel-drive jacks the price up to $33,995. You can play and put together your ideal truck, but we've already gone ahead and priced out the ultimate 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. We knew it wouldn't be cheap based on the pricing information we received late last year.
MotorBiscuit

4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar

Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

2024 BMW X3 Spied With Curved Display, Minimalist Shifter

The 2024 BMW X3 continues its slow march to production and spy photographers have now gotten a look inside. While the prototype’s cabin is heavily disguised, we can see the model will be equipped with a new Curved Display. There’s no word on specifics at this point, but the X3 likely has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system. If that’s the case, it would be a significant step up from the 10.25- and 10.7-inch displays found in the X1.
MotorBiscuit

2023 Mazda3 Has 1 Giant Benefit Over Toyota Corolla

In terms of pure driving enjoyment, the 2023 Mazda3 is superior to the 2023 Toyota Corolla. It’s one of the most fun to drive models in the mainstream compact car segment. The post 2023 Mazda3 Has 1 Giant Benefit Over Toyota Corolla appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

