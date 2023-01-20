Read full article on original website
Related
This Backsplash Mistake Will Make Your Kitchen Look Dated
The kitchen is THE place to be, and while you probably want it to feel welcoming and perfect, sometimes one little design element can throw everything off.
Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
HGTV Star Christina Hall Makes The Case For Luxury Vinyl Flooring Over Traditional Wood
HGTV personality Christina Hall makes a compelling argument for why luxury vinyl flooring will be a better addition to your home than traditional hardwood.
Woman Creates Behind the Couch Storage Out of Several IKEA Side Tables
Pretty genius and super chic looking.
One room, three ways: How 3 distinct looks completely transformed these kitchen remodels
A survey by OnePoll and Bosch Home Appliances determined that adults in the U.S. spend an average of 67 minutes per day in their kitchens — that's more than 400 hours per year. It makes sense, then, that kitchen renovations are the most popular home remodeling project. And as...
Woman Shares How Peel and Stick Tiles Totally Brightened Up Dark Kitchen
It’s like a remodel for a fraction of the price.
momooze.com
Give Your Master Bedroom A Much-Needed Makeover
Maybe you went home one night and realized your bedroom is no longer as relaxing as it used to be. Or perhaps you suddenly felt like you no longer connect to the color palette and the other elements inside your personal space. No matter the reason, you’re here because you’ve...
Light Or Dark Countertops: Which Is Right For Your Kitchen?
Knowing which color to use in your space comes down to understanding how the shades could either benefit or worsen the appearance of your kitchen design.
This $5 Trader Joe’s Eucalyptus Can Totally Transform a Living Room
It doesn’t have to be “fancy” to be worth it.
yankodesign.com
This twisting sculptural furniture design provides a new identity to conventional bookshelves
A bookshelf is an excellent way to enhance a space, however, it can be a rather straightforward and boring one too. Bookshelves when imagined and designed as part of a room aren’t given much importance or imparted with any exceptional qualities. At first glance, a bookshelf’s main function is to organize and declutter your space and provide a pleasant backdrop for your room. But what if you were to re-imagine this furniture piece, transforming it into an avant-garde style statement, rather than just a bunch of wooden shelves attached to a wall? Well, that’s exactly what Deniz Aktay did with Hullabaloo.
livingetc.com
Mixing warm and cool colors is the new shortcut to an on-trend palette – here's how interior designers do it
Combining colors in an interiors scheme is a skill, but making a cohesive palette from hues that don't necessarily feel like they belong together is an ever greater talent. And that's part of the reason why the best and boldest interior designers are mixing warm and cool colors together for modern, design-forward interiors.
How To Maximize Storage Space In Your Small Home
People who live in small homes will often run into the issue of maximizing the storage space that they have available. Here are some tips on how to do so.
homesenator.com
Alternatives to the Traditional Roof Drainage System
A roof drainage system is an important part of any home. It helps to protect the roofing material and keep it in good condition. However, many homeowners rely on traditional roof drainage systems to do the job. These systems often consist of gutters and downspouts that lead water away from...
homesenator.com
A Complete Guide To Carpet Cleaning And Maintenance
Decorating your house with a carpet or rug is a brilliant choice to improve its aesthetics and comfort. However, this becomes a struggle when your lovely carpet is covered in dirt. Irrespective of the size and fabric of your carpet, it’s likely to accumulate dust on itself. Cleaning it protects...
Comments / 0