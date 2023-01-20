Read full article on original website
Again: WWE Reportedly Makes More Cuts This Week
The changes continue. There have been all kinds of changes taking place in WWE in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that those changes are ending. The majority of the changes have involved wrestlers returning to the company after being released or fired, but those are not the only movements. In addition, there have been some behind the scenes changes, and now we are seeing more of them.
They Didn’t Smell? More On The Rock Possibly Not Wrestling At WrestleMania 39
Maybe later. We are less than three months away from WrestleMania 39 and that means it is time to start hammering down the card for the show. With so many moving parts to the whole thing, WrestleMania can be very difficult to put together, but WWE does have some ideas in place. However, it seems that they may have known that one big match was not going to take place for some time.
WATCH: 30 Greatest Monday Night Raw Moments Of All Time
That’s an appropriate number. WWE Monday Night Raw has been the flagship wrestling program in the United States for most of its history. The show debuted on January 11, 1993 and has since become a staple of wrestling television, as WWE continues to air new editions every week. Now the show has reached a major milestone and they are doing something special to celebrate.
VIDEO: WWE Hall Of Famers Take Issue With Raw XXX
They aren’t happy. This week’s WWE Monday Night Raw was a special edition focusing on thirty years of the show. That is the kind of milestone that no wrestling show reaches, especially not as one of the biggest wrestling shows in the world throughout its run. It meant something to be associated with the show and now two legends are taking issue with something that wasn’t involved.
They’re Next: WWE Discusses Bringing Back Two Former Champions
Them too? There have been several returns to WWE in recent months and those returns seem to be continuing. After dozens of wrestlers were released from the company over the last two years, all kinds of them are being brought back. That has made for some interesting moments and now it seems that WWE has its eye on bringing back to more former champions.
It’s Something: First Details Set For Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match
There’s a hint. With just a week to go before the 2023 Royal Rumble, WWE has mostly put the entire card together. While the matches are ready though, there are still a few questions that need to be answered. One of the more wide open spots on the card is the Pitch Black match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt, as we don’t know much about it. Now that has changed, at least a little.
His Lordship: William Regal Opens Up About Returning To WWE
Back home. We are in a different wrestling world as there have been all kinds of changes taking place on an almost daily basis. That is the kind of thing you do not see happen very often and it has been all over the place with one change after another. Several names have jumped between WWE and AEW and now one of the more prominent stars has something to say about his unique spot.
Return: Brock Lesnar Returns, Interferes In Main Event On Monday Night Raw
He’s here again. Wrestling is like almost any other form of visual media, in that is it built around stories. The right characters have to be put in the right places and situations to make the fans care. That can be difficult to do, but one of the easiest shortcuts is to have people the fans care about in the first place. That was on display this week, as a top star is back in WWE.
Switch It Up: Raw XXX Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony Canceled, Replaced With New Idea
We’re doing something else. This coming Monday, WWE will be celebrating thirty years of Monday Night Raw with Raw XXX. That is the kind of milestone that you never see in wrestling and it makes sense for WWE to want to push it as hard as they can. As a result, the show is going to include a variety of huge moments, but now one of the big segments has been pulled.
He Would Know: WWE CEO Nick Khan On Vince McMahon’s Retirement And Return
Another perspective. WWE is in the middle of a huge change as Vince McMahon is back from his five and a half month retirement and seems set to sell the company later this year. This is the kind of change that can shake up the wrestling industry and it has come close to doing so already. It is something that is hard to fathom, but now we are hearing from someone on the inside.
Maybe Later: Raw XXX Match Canceled When Segment Goes “Extremely” Long
You can’t fit everything in. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw was the Raw XXX special. The show celebrated thirty years of Monday Night Raw, which saw a stacked show. The card featured a pair of title matches, along with a huge grudge match several weeks in the making. However, one of those things did not happen as something else took up too much time.
WATCH: Fight Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center
The build continues. There are all kinds of ways to set up a wrestling match, with some of them being a bit more unique than others. This can include various angles and moments between the wrestlers involve, some of which can take place in different areas. With the advent of various modern technology, it can be easier than ever to film something outside of an arena and that took place again this week.
NXT LVL Up Results – January 20, 2023
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. The big change this week is on commentary, as Sudu Shah is gone from the company, meaning we have a new team talking to us. That could be just about anyone, but what makes things worse is the fact that commentary changes are probably more interesting than whatever is going on with the show. Let’s get to it.
Monday Night Raw Results – January 23, 2023 (Raw XXX)
Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s Raw XXX as the company celebrates thirty years on the air. As usual with the big Raw milestone episodes, we’ll be seeing a bunch of legends for special appearances. In addition, there are two title matches and a cage match so the card is stacked. If that isn’t enough, it’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble so let’s get to it.
