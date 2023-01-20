Read full article on original website
Snowmobiler Killed in Rural Minnesota Rollover Crash
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler lost his life following a rollover crash in northern Minnesota. A statement from Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the crash around 5:30 Sunday night. The caller said the crash victim was not breathing. Deputies responded to the crash...
