Detroit Lakes, MN

Snowmobiler Killed in Rural Minnesota Rollover Crash

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler lost his life following a rollover crash in northern Minnesota. A statement from Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the crash around 5:30 Sunday night. The caller said the crash victim was not breathing. Deputies responded to the crash...
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

