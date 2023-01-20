ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

By Payton Shanks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2hvD_0kLNIeEr00

The Golden State Warriors (22-23) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18) Friday. Tip-off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Warriors vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

Golden State is coming off a 121-118 loss in overtime Thursday vs. the Boston Celtics. The Warriors’ bench struggles continued as they combined for just 10 points. Four starters scored 20 or more points and F Draymond Green was just one assist shy of a triple-double. Golden State won 106-101 when these teams bet on Nov. 11 in California.

The Cavaliers fell for the 4th time in their last 7 games when they lost 115-114 at the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday. Cleveland’s uncharacteristic sloppiness with the ball led to 16 turnovers (compared to 8 for Memphis) in the loss.

Warriors at Cavaliers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:25 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Warriors +225 (bet $100 to win $225) | Cavaliers -270 (bet $270 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Warriors +6.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -6.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 227.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Warriors at Cavaliers key injuries

Warriors

  • Not yet submitted

Cavaliers

  • G Donovan Mitchell (groin) questionable
  • F Dean Wade (shoulder) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Warriors at Cavaliers picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 116, Warriors 113

AVOID.

When these two teams last played on Nov. 11, it took a 40-point effort from G Stephen Curry to beat the Cavaliers — and that will be harder on the road Friday. Curry is still warming back up after an injury and will be just 1 day removed from an OT loss vs. Boston Thursday, so this will be a hard game for Golden State (+225) to win.

The Cavaliers (-270) should win, but there is no value on that line.

Against the spread

BET WARRIORS +6.5 (-110).

The Warriors have been terrible ATS on the road, especially against good teams, but this is a game that is winnable for Golden State. The Warriors put up a phenomenal fight on the road against Boston Thursday and will do the same against Cleveland Friday.

LEAN OVER 227.5 (-110).

The Warriors have had their fair share of struggles this season but are very consistent in hitting the Over when Curry is in the lineup. Both teams have too much offensive firepower for me to suggest leaning the Under.

