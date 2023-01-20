Read full article on original website
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
msn.com
Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit
Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
Georgia DA asks judge to keep Trump criminal probe report sealed, citing concern for 'future defendants'
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked judge not to release a special grand jury report outlining its investigation into former President Donald Trump, reports said.
Classified Documents at Pence's Home, Too, His Lawyer Says
"Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, his lawyer told the National Archives in a letter — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences.The records "appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, wrote in the letter shared with The Associated Press.He said that Pence “engaged outside counsel, with experience in handling classified documents, to review...
Trump’s MAGA forces threaten to upend vote for RNC chair
NEW YORK (AP) — By week’s end, the Republican National Committee is set to resolve a bitter leadership feud that has exposed perilous divisions within the institution charged with electing the next GOP president. Those inside the fight believe the days ahead of Friday’s secret ballot at a...
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
4 Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Washington — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs historic school choice bill: 'We will fund students not systems'
Gov. Kim Reynolds just signed the Students First Act on Tuesday, becoming the second state to pass a school choice measure that expands to every student in the state.
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to state military records. It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on...
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — In what would be a reversal, the Biden administration is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as international reluctance to send tanks to the battlefront against the Russians begins to erode. The decision could be announced as soon as Wednesday, though it could take months or years for the tanks to be delivered.
Top House Dem addresses violence against police as nonbinary child pleads not guilty to assault on cops
House Democrat Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., was pressed by reporters at an unrelated environmental event Monday over her child's recent arrest at a Boston anti-police protest.
Republicans call NY Gov. Hochul a ‘hypocrite’ over plan to phase out gas stoves
Republican lawmakers are pushing back against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to phase out gas stoves, calling her a “hypocrite” over past photos of her using gas ranges at her home in Buffalo and the governor’s mansion in Albany. “The governor’s push to ban gas...
Who is Alex Murdaugh and why is he on trial?
South Carolina lawyer, Alex Murdaugh, is on trial for the murder of his wife and son on his family hunting property along with his attempt to cover up financial crimes.
