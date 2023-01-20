ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WABC bets sister station WPVI that Giants will defeat Eagles in Saturday night's game

The New York Giants are just two wins away from reaching the Super Bowl, but the path only gets tougher.

They'll have to beat the Eagles in Philadelphia on Saturday night in order to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones has silenced most of the naysayers with a solid season and a history-making postseason debut.

So, we thought we would do a little friendly wager with our friends at WPVI, our sister station in Philadelphia.

ALSO WATCH | Local Giants fans rep Big Blue ahead of playoff matchup with Eagles

Where are you going to watch the big game? Local Giants fans represent Big Blue, with some traveling to Philadelphia, ahead of their big playoff matchup with the Eagles. Anthony Johnson has the story.

If the Giants win Saturday night's game, WPVI owes us some delicious, classic Philly cheesesteaks.

If the Eagles take the cake, WPVI takes the cake too. We will have to send them a famous New York cheesecake.

Let's go Giants!

