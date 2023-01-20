Read full article on original website
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Snapchat users reportedly begin receiving settlement money from lawsuit
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who filed a claim last year in a Snapchat class action lawsuit have reportedly begun receiving their settlement money. In August 2022, a settlement was reached in the $35 million class action lawsuit against Snapchat. The lawsuit — known as "Boone, et al. v. Snap Inc."...
97X
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Wisconsin
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
DuPage County sheriff criticized for refusing to enforce new Illinois assault weapons ban
The sheriff of DuPage County is refusing to enforce the new Illinois assault weapon ban, and now several members of Congress have joined the vocal outrage against his defiance.
Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
WAND TV
Navigator temporarily withdraws CO2 Pipeline Proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC filed a motion with the ICC to voluntarily withdraw its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct a CO2 pipeline through 13 Illinois counties on Friday. According to the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, during its initial application, Navigator failed to secure...
97X
A Beloved New York Pizza Chain is Coming to Iowa in 2023
A popular New York City pizzeria is looking to reign in 2023 by expanding into the Hawkeye State. By doing so, it will be competing with the likes of Pizza Ranch, Happy Joe's, Casey's, and many other staple pizza places in Iowa. That place is Grimaldi's Pizzeria, a Brooklyn-based pizza...
Illinois police looking for body taken with funeral home van
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police said the van was...
Central Illinois Proud
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Illinois with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
This Is One Of “Best” Tourist Traps In All Of Wisconsin
Wisconsin has countless tourist attractions, and many of them are infamous. Some are even called tourist traps. With so many traps, some of them have to be great right? Thankfully some are. One of them is even considered one of the best by tourists. This iconic spot in Wisconsin is...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Indiana Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
UPDATED: State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday filed a petition asking an appellate court to vacate a temporary restraining order that was issued late Friday afternoon blocking enforcement of the state’s recently-passed assault weapons ban. Raoul’s office filed the petition in the 5th District Appellate Court in...
Iowa’s Tech Breakthrough: The Birthplace of the World’s First Digital Computer
Herbert Hoover, 31st President of the United States, was born in West Branch, Iowa. The Field of Dreams movie is one of the most popular and iconic baseball movies of all time and was filmed in Dyersville, Iowa. Ashton Kutcher was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. But did you know...
"We've Never Been to Illinois," says Oklahoma Man Who Was Wrongly Charged Toll Fees
One Oklahoma man received an Illinois invoice for toll charges. He says in December he was shocked to find that he'd gotten a toll violation from Illinois, who charged him for three unpaid tolls. The only problem is: neither he nor his car have even been to Illinois:
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Illinois?
We've been pretty lucky this winter with snow it's been very mild. Did I just jinx us? However, when it does snow do you have to legally shovel your walkway/sidewalks?. Well, the answer is kind of complicated because it's both yes and no. Let me explain. In the state of Illinois, it says:
Could Missouri’s Best Cheeseburger Be Hiding in a Tiny Drive-In?
Food is such a subjective topic, I could argue that it's impossible to know what the "best" anything is. But, there are some that make the case that online reviews are a good indicator. If that's the case, could Missouri's best cheeseburger really be hiding in a tiny drive-in? This...
97X
