Illinois State

Related
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
97X

Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Wisconsin

Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Navigator temporarily withdraws CO2 Pipeline Proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC filed a motion with the ICC to voluntarily withdraw its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct a CO2 pipeline through 13 Illinois counties on Friday. According to the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, during its initial application, Navigator failed to secure...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

A Beloved New York Pizza Chain is Coming to Iowa in 2023

A popular New York City pizzeria is looking to reign in 2023 by expanding into the Hawkeye State. By doing so, it will be competing with the likes of Pizza Ranch, Happy Joe's, Casey's, and many other staple pizza places in Iowa. That place is Grimaldi's Pizzeria, a Brooklyn-based pizza...
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Illinois with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Illinois

Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

UPDATED: State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday filed a petition asking an appellate court to vacate a temporary restraining order that was issued late Friday afternoon blocking enforcement of the state’s recently-passed assault weapons ban. Raoul’s office filed the petition in the 5th District Appellate Court in...
ILLINOIS STATE
