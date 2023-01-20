ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

Feds could sue Google over its dominance of the digital ad market as soon as tomorrow

Last week the Indian Supreme Court failed to give Google what it was asking for. The tech giant wanted the highest court in the country to block a ruling made in October by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). This ruling could force Google to change the way it licenses the Google Mobile Services (GMS) version of Android in the world's second-largest smartphone market.
Phone Arena

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones

Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
Phone Arena

You can now send yourself a message and undo an accidental deletion on WhatsApp

For many phone owners, the person that they message the most is themselves. No, it has nothing to do with egotistical behavior and has everything to do with using common sense. Sometimes when you need to jot down a note you're caught without paper or a pen. While an app like Google Keep (Android, iOS) is ideal for these situations, some would rather send a message to themselves.
Phone Arena

Some Pixel Watch users are seeing a Fitbit-related feature that the device does not support

Thanks to the Apple Watch, smartwatches have become akin to having a doctor right by your side 24/7 to watch for certain symptoms. Many wrist-worn wearables will now measure your heart rate and will warn you if your heart beats too fast or too slow. And even this writer's Xiaomi Smart Band 7 will measure my oxygen saturation (SP02). This tells me how much oxygen my blood is carrying as a percentage of the maximum amount.
Phone Arena

AirPods Max supply issues: New colors, an update or neither?

There are few pairs of headphones with a $500+ price tag that are as popular as the AirPods Max. The latter are Apple’s take on over-ear wireless headphones and, needless to say, they offer impeccable quality at a hefty premium. It is precisely the ostentatious price that ultimately dissuades many potential buyers - typical supply and demand.
Phone Arena

The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are official: 5G, 120Hz, and Android 13 for the masses

Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G with some pretty cool specs, and both phones are poised to send ripples throughout the budget mobile segment. Let's start with the good stuff first and delve into more detail later on. For starters, both phones feature 6.5-inch...
Phone Arena

Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts were hacked due to reused passwords

Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts have been breached by so-called "credential stuffing", reports Bleeping Computer. PayPal managed to stop the two-day intrusion and reset the affected users' passwords. Almost 35,000 PayPal user accounts were accessed in a security breach. In fact, PayPal's own servers weren't hacked. The reason for the...
Phone Arena

TikTok under fire again, may face a ban in the EU

The TikTok saga is far from over! After the company behind the popular app admitted to spying on US journalists, all hell broke loose. The US government has started taking serious action against the popular app, and the EU has now joined the fight. Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market...
Phone Arena

The Oppo Find N2 Flip tipped to launch globally 'soon'

2023 is shaping up to be one of the most important years for foldables yet. Not only because so many new and exciting devices are coming out, but also because Samsung’s monopoly over the Western part of the market seems to be coming to an end. Finally, Chinese manufacturers...
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies

The iPhone 15 series is still a good eight months away but rumors are beginning to pick up steam. Leaker ShrimpApplePro today posted a series of rumors about Apple's next phones. The rumors are centered on the iPhone 15's screen. ShrimpApplePro first suggested back in November that the iPhone 14's...
Phone Arena

Dutch defense ministry wants important chip making equipment kept out of China

With billions and billions of transistors inside chips, the job of etching circuitry patterns thinner than human hair onto a silicon wafer belongs to the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine. The size of each EUV lithography machine is about equal to that of a school bus and each one carries a price tag of $150 million. Right now, only one company in the world produces these machines and that is Dutch firm ASML.
Phone Arena

The most unstable Android and iPhone apps that crash often are very popular

The most unstable Android and iPhone apps that crash the most often and have the most user complaints are actually those of industry stalwarts like Facebook or Tinder, reveals a Uswitch research. They analyzed the most popular apps out there and ranked them by number of reported outages per one...
Phone Arena

Pixel 6 at 30% off is the best deal of the month

Can you get a flagship phone for around $400? Well, now you can! This might seem almost impossible, but thanks to the latest Amazon deal that shaves 30% off the regular price of Google's last-gen flagship, you can get onboard the Pixel train for basically pocket money. Granted, the deal...

