Feds could sue Google over its dominance of the digital ad market as soon as tomorrow
Last week the Indian Supreme Court failed to give Google what it was asking for. The tech giant wanted the highest court in the country to block a ruling made in October by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). This ruling could force Google to change the way it licenses the Google Mobile Services (GMS) version of Android in the world's second-largest smartphone market.
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was around halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband both got the news at the same time, she said.
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
You can now send yourself a message and undo an accidental deletion on WhatsApp
For many phone owners, the person that they message the most is themselves. No, it has nothing to do with egotistical behavior and has everything to do with using common sense. Sometimes when you need to jot down a note you're caught without paper or a pen. While an app like Google Keep (Android, iOS) is ideal for these situations, some would rather send a message to themselves.
Some Pixel Watch users are seeing a Fitbit-related feature that the device does not support
Thanks to the Apple Watch, smartwatches have become akin to having a doctor right by your side 24/7 to watch for certain symptoms. Many wrist-worn wearables will now measure your heart rate and will warn you if your heart beats too fast or too slow. And even this writer's Xiaomi Smart Band 7 will measure my oxygen saturation (SP02). This tells me how much oxygen my blood is carrying as a percentage of the maximum amount.
Android 14 will block apps made for older versions of the OS, effectively limiting sideloading
Android 14 will be making a big change to help keep your phone safe from malware. Lines of code, posted on the Android Open Source Project show that Google will make its API policies much stricter, effectively blocking the sideloading of many old apps. If the minimum installable SDK version...
AirPods Max supply issues: New colors, an update or neither?
There are few pairs of headphones with a $500+ price tag that are as popular as the AirPods Max. The latter are Apple’s take on over-ear wireless headphones and, needless to say, they offer impeccable quality at a hefty premium. It is precisely the ostentatious price that ultimately dissuades many potential buyers - typical supply and demand.
Google Pixel phones may soon become capable of making their own wallpapers via AI
Well, the recent massive layoffs from Google don’t seem to have slowed down production on any new and exciting features. Google believes that AI can be helpful, so it's no wonder that some of the upcoming features will revolve around the technology. Nowadays, we spend a lot of time...
The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are official: 5G, 120Hz, and Android 13 for the masses
Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G with some pretty cool specs, and both phones are poised to send ripples throughout the budget mobile segment. Let's start with the good stuff first and delve into more detail later on. For starters, both phones feature 6.5-inch...
Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts were hacked due to reused passwords
Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts have been breached by so-called "credential stuffing", reports Bleeping Computer. PayPal managed to stop the two-day intrusion and reset the affected users' passwords. Almost 35,000 PayPal user accounts were accessed in a security breach. In fact, PayPal's own servers weren't hacked. The reason for the...
TikTok under fire again, may face a ban in the EU
The TikTok saga is far from over! After the company behind the popular app admitted to spying on US journalists, all hell broke loose. The US government has started taking serious action against the popular app, and the EU has now joined the fight. Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market...
The Oppo Find N2 Flip tipped to launch globally 'soon'
2023 is shaping up to be one of the most important years for foldables yet. Not only because so many new and exciting devices are coming out, but also because Samsung’s monopoly over the Western part of the market seems to be coming to an end. Finally, Chinese manufacturers...
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
The iPhone 15 series is still a good eight months away but rumors are beginning to pick up steam. Leaker ShrimpApplePro today posted a series of rumors about Apple's next phones. The rumors are centered on the iPhone 15's screen. ShrimpApplePro first suggested back in November that the iPhone 14's...
Dutch defense ministry wants important chip making equipment kept out of China
With billions and billions of transistors inside chips, the job of etching circuitry patterns thinner than human hair onto a silicon wafer belongs to the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine. The size of each EUV lithography machine is about equal to that of a school bus and each one carries a price tag of $150 million. Right now, only one company in the world produces these machines and that is Dutch firm ASML.
The most unstable Android and iPhone apps that crash often are very popular
The most unstable Android and iPhone apps that crash the most often and have the most user complaints are actually those of industry stalwarts like Facebook or Tinder, reveals a Uswitch research. They analyzed the most popular apps out there and ranked them by number of reported outages per one...
Pixel 6 at 30% off is the best deal of the month
Can you get a flagship phone for around $400? Well, now you can! This might seem almost impossible, but thanks to the latest Amazon deal that shaves 30% off the regular price of Google's last-gen flagship, you can get onboard the Pixel train for basically pocket money. Granted, the deal...
iPhone 15 Ultra with groundbreaking zoom camera by LG could upset Samsung - if ready on time!
Ever since the day Huawei delivered a mainstream flagship phone with a periscope zoom lens, smartphone cameras were never the same! In fact, I was personally spoiled by the Huawei P30 Pro, which I still have and use. To fast forward, today we have 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x and even...
Galaxy S23 proves Samsung has huge crush on iPhone after years of anti-Apple propaganda
The new Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are less than two weeks from being officially unveiled now (February 1, save the date), and to no one’s surprise, we keep receiving newly-leaked, official-looking renders of the phones. Well, one of those official-looking renders seems to have sparked what phone...
