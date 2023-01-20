ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Connecticut Public

Supreme Court says justices were interviewed about the leaked draft opinion

The Supreme Court marshal is clarifying the report issued Thursday on her investigation into last May's leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The court has never been known for its political acumen. That may be why Thursday's report produced some important unanswered questions. Namely whether the justices were interviewed by investigators, or whether they, like others who were interviewed, were asked to sign sworn affidavits.
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Salon

Abortion debate ramps up in states as Congress deadlocks

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Anti-abortion advocates are pressing for expanded abortion bans and tighter restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion. But with the debate mostly deadlocked in Washington, the focus is shifting to states convening their first full legislative sessions since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut Public

Politics chat: Latest on the classified documents found; Republicans delay raising the debt ceiling

The FBI found more classified documents at President Biden's private Delaware residence on Friday. The White House is still dealing with the criticism over the two-month delay in disclosing the discovery of the first set of documents. And all this is happening on the background of a tense congressional showdown over the raising of the debt ceiling. We're joined now by NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
FLORIDA STATE
Rejoice Denhere

The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity

Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The States Leading the Country in January 6 Capitol Riot Charges

Over a seven-hour period on Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of demonstrators came to the U.S. Capitol Building as lawmakers inside prepared to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. In an attempt to halt the proceedings, demonstrators overpowered Capitol Police and breached the building. The attack resulted in $1.5 million in damage, over 100 […]
ALABAMA STATE
Connecticut Public

Iran is using the death penalty against protesters and government critics

The Iranian government's violent crackdown on protesters continues four months after demonstrations first erupted. Thousands of people have been detained, hundreds have been killed, according to the U.N.'s Human Rights Office. The Iranian government has moved from detentions and beatings to executions, and more executions are expected. Gissou Nia focuses on human rights violations and international crimes at the Atlantic Council and joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
Connecticut Public

A new Connecticut LGBTQ advocacy group announces its legislative goals

The new LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Connecticut wants to expand suicide prevention programs, get lawmakers to require health insurers to cover fertility treatment for LGBTQIA+ people, and expand access to gender-affirming health care. Connecticut Public Radio's John Henry Smith spoke with Equality Connecticut's Executive Director Matt Blinstrubas. *****. John Henry...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend

One of President Biden's closest advisers is stepping back. Ron Klain has been a Biden strategist for many years. He's expected to leave his job as chief of staff next month, although the exact timing is uncertain. NPR has confirmed the president has selected a replacement - Jeff Zients, the former COVID response coordinator. The many challenges that Zients will face include an investigation of the president's handling of classified documents. The FBI searched Biden's Delaware home on Friday.
DELAWARE STATE
Connecticut Public

Deadly protests in Peru call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte

There's been more anger and violence overnight in Peru. Protesters flooded the streets of Lima, the capital, again last night. They want President Dina Boluarte to step down, instant elections and a new constitution. It is the latest wave of political unrest that's consumed the country for more than six weeks and claimed more than 50 lives. NPR's South American correspondent Carrie Kahn joins us now from Lima. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy