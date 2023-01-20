Read full article on original website
VP Harris urges federal abortion protections on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Vice President Harris was in Tallahassee, Fla., yesterday to give a speech on abortion access. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: We know this fight will not be won until we secure this right for every American. INSKEEP: It was the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the decision...
Supreme Court says justices were interviewed about the leaked draft opinion
The Supreme Court marshal is clarifying the report issued Thursday on her investigation into last May's leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The court has never been known for its political acumen. That may be why Thursday's report produced some important unanswered questions. Namely whether the justices were interviewed by investigators, or whether they, like others who were interviewed, were asked to sign sworn affidavits.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Week in politics: U.S. reaches debt ceiling; a fruitless Supreme Court investigation
The national debt reached $31.4 trillion this week. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to raise the debt limit, which it has done 78 times in the last 60 years. But the Republican-controlled House of Representatives doesn't seem to plan to do that any time soon. NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving joins us. Ron, thanks very much for being with us.
Abortion debate ramps up in states as Congress deadlocks
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Anti-abortion advocates are pressing for expanded abortion bans and tighter restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion. But with the debate mostly deadlocked in Washington, the focus is shifting to states convening their first full legislative sessions since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Politics chat: Latest on the classified documents found; Republicans delay raising the debt ceiling
The FBI found more classified documents at President Biden's private Delaware residence on Friday. The White House is still dealing with the criticism over the two-month delay in disclosing the discovery of the first set of documents. And all this is happening on the background of a tense congressional showdown over the raising of the debt ceiling. We're joined now by NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
The States Leading the Country in January 6 Capitol Riot Charges
Over a seven-hour period on Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of demonstrators came to the U.S. Capitol Building as lawmakers inside prepared to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. In an attempt to halt the proceedings, demonstrators overpowered Capitol Police and breached the building. The attack resulted in $1.5 million in damage, over 100 […]
Justice Department racks up some important victories in Jan. 6 cases
Prosecutors won convictions of four Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, while a separate jury convicted the rioter who put his feet on then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk.
Florida rejects an advanced placement course covering African American studies
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, about the state's education department blocking an advanced placement high school course in African American studies.
Iran is using the death penalty against protesters and government critics
The Iranian government's violent crackdown on protesters continues four months after demonstrations first erupted. Thousands of people have been detained, hundreds have been killed, according to the U.N.'s Human Rights Office. The Iranian government has moved from detentions and beatings to executions, and more executions are expected. Gissou Nia focuses on human rights violations and international crimes at the Atlantic Council and joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
An Alabama farmer secretly helped strangers pay their pharmacy bills
For almost a decade, some residents in the tiny town of Geraldine, Ala., were having their pharmacy bills paid by a secret benefactor. They didn't know how or why. But in celebrating the life of a local farmer, the mystery has now been solved. BROOKE WALKER: It was such a...
A new Connecticut LGBTQ advocacy group announces its legislative goals
The new LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Connecticut wants to expand suicide prevention programs, get lawmakers to require health insurers to cover fertility treatment for LGBTQIA+ people, and expand access to gender-affirming health care. Connecticut Public Radio's John Henry Smith spoke with Equality Connecticut's Executive Director Matt Blinstrubas. *****. John Henry...
President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend
One of President Biden's closest advisers is stepping back. Ron Klain has been a Biden strategist for many years. He's expected to leave his job as chief of staff next month, although the exact timing is uncertain. NPR has confirmed the president has selected a replacement - Jeff Zients, the former COVID response coordinator. The many challenges that Zients will face include an investigation of the president's handling of classified documents. The FBI searched Biden's Delaware home on Friday.
Deadly protests in Peru call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte
There's been more anger and violence overnight in Peru. Protesters flooded the streets of Lima, the capital, again last night. They want President Dina Boluarte to step down, instant elections and a new constitution. It is the latest wave of political unrest that's consumed the country for more than six weeks and claimed more than 50 lives. NPR's South American correspondent Carrie Kahn joins us now from Lima. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
