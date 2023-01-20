Read full article on original website
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Fans Smash, Run Over TVs Following Playoff Loss
Some Dallas Cowboys fans took Sunday night's loss to the 49ers' loss out on the TV. This guy took his TV off the wall, threw out on the driveway, and then ran it over with his truck!. I wish I cared about ANYTHING this much.
Utah football announces new wide receivers coach with NFL, Big Ten experience
Alvis Whitted, Utah football’s new wide receivers coach, played in the NFL, coached with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and most recently was at the Big Ten’s Wisconsin.
Josh Allen's Girlfriend Shares Post After Playoff Loss
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Williams, shared a post praising him as a "true leader" following his team's elimination loss in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (January 22). "So proud of this man," Williams wrote along with a photo of Allen shared on...
Patriots Hiring Former NFL Head Coach With Past Ties To Franchise: Report
The New England Patriots have reportedly hired Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator, a position he previously held with the franchise, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Low. O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons as the Alabama Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator following...
VIDEO: Ex-Bucs WR Cole Beasley Opens Up About Time In Tampa Bay!
Ex-Bucs WR Cole Beasley didn't stick around in Tampa Bay for very long at all; he retired and then returned to the NFL to sign with the Buffalo Bills. WATCH the video below!
Colin Cowherd: Brock Purdy Will Get a Taste of 'Reality' in NFC Title Game
Colin Cowherd: “We have four quarterbacks left. Three are really special and then there’s Brock Purdy. He is a gamer, he is accurate, and he makes really smart and quick decisions. He also has a great offensive head coach, a stacked roster, and lots of weapons… Now comes NFL reality. Now comes a physical equal, on the road, against a better quarterback. The difference between beating Dak at home and beating Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia on the road feels like different galaxies to me. He has been a great story and has overachieved, but now he has to be a great player. That’s the way San Francisco wins Sunday— Brock Purdy has to be a great player because Philadelphia is that stacked. The best quarterback he has faced during this winning streak is Dak. The Giants were a great story, they’re a mile from a great team. Purdy is a great story, how far is he from a great quarterback? He’s not great but can he make an occasional great play, because they’re not asking a ton so far. As brilliantly as the 49ers are coached they’re going to need Brock Purdy to play above himself. He was the last guy drafted and most of these NFL GMs and scouts know what they’re doing. There is a reason why he was the last guy drafted. There wasn’t a lot of ‘special’ on tape. He was accurate, he distributes, he’s got some moxie, he’s a little bit of a leader, he’s a gamer, not a big arm but good enough, not super mobile but certainly good enough. He’s got his hands full. The ‘story’ to the ‘reality’ is going to switch. There has been a lot of home games, and a lot of average quarterbacks and lot of average rosters on this winning streak.” (Full Segment Above)
