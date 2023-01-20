The U.S. reached its debt ceiling earlier this week, and now Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has had to resort to so-called extraordinary measures so the government can continue to pay its bills. But that will only work until the first week of June. If Congress fails to raise the debt limit before then, it will result in a debt default, and that could have terrible consequences for not just the U.S. economy but the global one. So now the country's likely facing months of wrangling between House Republicans and the Biden administration over government spending and other issues.

