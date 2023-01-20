Read full article on original website
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
A recession might be coming. Here's what it could look like
Whether in the supermarket aisle, or the corporate suite, a lot of people are expecting a recession – even if there's no certainty there will be one at all. Survey after survey shows fears of recession are high. It's easy to see why. The Federal Reserve is increasing interest...
Elon Musk needs to soothe investor fears over his Twitter saga as Tesla faces one of the most important moments in the history of the company, Wedbush says
Tesla stock is still poised for upside, but Elon Musk needs to comfort investors about his chaotic Twitter takeover, Wedbush's Dan Ives said.
Justice Dept. sue Google over digital advertising dominance
The Justice Department and several states have sued Google, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition
ABC News
DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against Google over digital advertising
The Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google over its online advertising business, long a dominant presence in the world of internet ads.
Business Insider
Don't be scammed by fake job listings
Some 14 million people are exposed to fictitious job postings every year. Here's advice from recruitment experts on how to protect yourself.
Tens of thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs since Jan. 1
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Arun Sundararajan, Harold Price Professor of Entrepreneurship at New York University, about the effects of sweeping layoffs on tech workers.
An economist's case for abolishing the debt ceiling
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling earlier this week, and now Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has had to resort to so-called extraordinary measures so the government can continue to pay its bills. But that will only work until the first week of June. If Congress fails to raise the debt limit before then, it will result in a debt default, and that could have terrible consequences for not just the U.S. economy but the global one. So now the country's likely facing months of wrangling between House Republicans and the Biden administration over government spending and other issues.
Biden's offshore wind plan could create thousands of jobs but challenges remain
The United States is trying to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in order to meet its climate goals under the Paris climate agreement. A major contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions is the energy sector, which accounts for about 25% of total emissions. The Biden administration wants to significantly...
Taxpayers are cautioned that refunds are likely to be smaller this year
Your tax refund could be smaller this year. To find out why, we spoke with Jan Lewis. She's a certified public accountant in Mississippi. JAN LEWIS: The last couple of years, because of COVID relief, additional credits, the stimulus payments, things like that - that resulted in more credits on tax returns, therefore bigger refunds because of those COVID programs. Most all, if not all, of those additional COVID relief credits are now gone.
Agricultural research funding has dropped, impacting the fight against climate change
Billions of dollars every year get funneled into agriculture research - that is, research that helps advance farming technology. The federal government pays for the vast majority of that research, but funding has fallen by a third - a loss of nearly $3 billion - over the past two decades. As Harvest Public Media's Dana Cronin reports, that decline has implications for agriculture's ability to adapt to climate change.
China downplays the severity of its COVID-19 surge
According to China's government, 80% of the country's population has now been infected with COVID. The announcement comes amid an ongoing outbreak following the dismantling of its zero-COVID policy last month. And with hundreds of millions of people expected to travel over the Lunar New Year holiday, there's concern that infections could spike in many areas, leading to possibly tens of thousands of deaths a day. Lily Kuo is The Washington Post's China bureau chief and has been covering the outbreak. She's with us now from Taipei, which is the capital of Taiwan. Lily Kuo, thanks so much for joining us.
The Fed has been raising interest rates. Why then are savings interest rates low?
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates over the past year. But the average national rate for savings accounts has remained low. In other words, the changes in interest rates we receive are not keeping up with the rates we pay. Here are Wailin Wong and Adrian Ma from NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator.
Looking for Amazon alternatives for ethical shopping? Here are some ideas
With the end of Amazon's charity donation program, AmazonSmile, some people feel worse about shopping on Amazon and are looking for ways to shop more ethically. Through AmazonSmile, which is ending by Feb. 20, Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to a charity of the shopper's choice. The program has donated over $449 million globally, but the average donation per charity last year was around just $230, according to Amazon.
