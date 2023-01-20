Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Politics chat: Latest on the classified documents found; Republicans delay raising the debt ceiling
The FBI found more classified documents at President Biden's private Delaware residence on Friday. The White House is still dealing with the criticism over the two-month delay in disclosing the discovery of the first set of documents. And all this is happening on the background of a tense congressional showdown over the raising of the debt ceiling. We're joined now by NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
Additional classified documents are found at Biden's Delaware home
We have Richard Painter back on the program to discuss the latest classified documents found at Biden's home. He was the top White House ethics official in the administration of former President George W. Bush. And he ran as a Democrat last year in a U.S. House race in Minnesota. Good morning.
R.I. girl asks police to run a DNA test on a cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A girl in Rhode Island sent a package of cookie and carrot remains to the local police. She wants authorities to investigate Santa Claus. In a handwritten letter, the young detective requested a DNA test on the samples to prove the existence of Santa Claus. The Cumberland Police Department agreed to take up this request and promised to do their best. Although, was this really a crime? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Justice Department racks up some important victories in Jan. 6 cases
Prosecutors won convictions of four Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, while a separate jury convicted the rioter who put his feet on then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk.
VP Harris urges federal abortion protections on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Vice President Harris was in Tallahassee, Fla., yesterday to give a speech on abortion access. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: We know this fight will not be won until we secure this right for every American. INSKEEP: It was the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the decision...
President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend
One of President Biden's closest advisers is stepping back. Ron Klain has been a Biden strategist for many years. He's expected to leave his job as chief of staff next month, although the exact timing is uncertain. NPR has confirmed the president has selected a replacement - Jeff Zients, the former COVID response coordinator. The many challenges that Zients will face include an investigation of the president's handling of classified documents. The FBI searched Biden's Delaware home on Friday.
In Florida, protesters march for women's rights in post-Roe abortion battleground
Today marks 50 years since the Supreme Court handed down the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion across the country. The current slate of justices overruled the decision last June. In response, hundreds of events were organized across the country over the weekend protesting new restrictions on abortion that have been imposed in many parts of the country. Here's Vice President Kamala Harris speaking earlier today in Tallahassee, Fla.
Deadly protests in Peru call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte
There's been more anger and violence overnight in Peru. Protesters flooded the streets of Lima, the capital, again last night. They want President Dina Boluarte to step down, instant elections and a new constitution. It is the latest wave of political unrest that's consumed the country for more than six weeks and claimed more than 50 lives. NPR's South American correspondent Carrie Kahn joins us now from Lima. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
Abortion debate ramps up in states as Congress deadlocks
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Anti-abortion advocates are pressing for expanded abortion bans and tighter restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion. But with the debate mostly deadlocked in Washington, the focus is shifting to states convening their first full legislative sessions since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
White supremacists might be to blame for an uptick in power grid attacks in the PNW
In the Pacific Northwest, there were more attacks on the power grid last year than in the previous six years combined. Now, it is not clear who is behind most of the incidents or if they are indeed connected. But the FBI has been warning utilities of white supremacist plans for such attacks. That is according to an investigation by Conrad Wilson from Oregon Public Broadcasting and John Ryan from member station KUOW in Seattle.
Iran is using the death penalty against protesters and government critics
The Iranian government's violent crackdown on protesters continues four months after demonstrations first erupted. Thousands of people have been detained, hundreds have been killed, according to the U.N.'s Human Rights Office. The Iranian government has moved from detentions and beatings to executions, and more executions are expected. Gissou Nia focuses on human rights violations and international crimes at the Atlantic Council and joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
Atlanta protest over police killing of activist turns violent
ATLANTA — A protest turned violent in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night in the wake of the death of an environmental activist who was killed this week after authorities said the 26-year-old activist shot a state trooper. Masked activists dressed in all black threw rocks and lit fireworks in...
Ticketmaster's most vocal critics, Swifties, will protest outside the U.S. Capitol
While the Senate Judiciary Committee holds its Ticketmaster hearing, Taylor Swift fans will be leading a protest just steps away on the U.S. Capitol grounds.
A former high-level FBI agent faces charges for aiding a sanctioned Russian oligarch
A former high-level FBI agent is facing several charges for his alleged work with a sanctioned Russian oligarch. Charles McGonigal, the former special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the FBI's New York office, is accused of working with Oleg Deripaska, who has been on the U.S. sanctions list since 2018.
