Connecticut Public

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Connecticut Public

Politics chat: Latest on the classified documents found; Republicans delay raising the debt ceiling

The FBI found more classified documents at President Biden's private Delaware residence on Friday. The White House is still dealing with the criticism over the two-month delay in disclosing the discovery of the first set of documents. And all this is happening on the background of a tense congressional showdown over the raising of the debt ceiling. We're joined now by NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

R.I. girl asks police to run a DNA test on a cookie for evidence of Santa Claus

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A girl in Rhode Island sent a package of cookie and carrot remains to the local police. She wants authorities to investigate Santa Claus. In a handwritten letter, the young detective requested a DNA test on the samples to prove the existence of Santa Claus. The Cumberland Police Department agreed to take up this request and promised to do their best. Although, was this really a crime? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Connecticut Public

President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend

One of President Biden's closest advisers is stepping back. Ron Klain has been a Biden strategist for many years. He's expected to leave his job as chief of staff next month, although the exact timing is uncertain. NPR has confirmed the president has selected a replacement - Jeff Zients, the former COVID response coordinator. The many challenges that Zients will face include an investigation of the president's handling of classified documents. The FBI searched Biden's Delaware home on Friday.
DELAWARE STATE
Connecticut Public

In Florida, protesters march for women's rights in post-Roe abortion battleground

Today marks 50 years since the Supreme Court handed down the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion across the country. The current slate of justices overruled the decision last June. In response, hundreds of events were organized across the country over the weekend protesting new restrictions on abortion that have been imposed in many parts of the country. Here's Vice President Kamala Harris speaking earlier today in Tallahassee, Fla.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Deadly protests in Peru call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte

There's been more anger and violence overnight in Peru. Protesters flooded the streets of Lima, the capital, again last night. They want President Dina Boluarte to step down, instant elections and a new constitution. It is the latest wave of political unrest that's consumed the country for more than six weeks and claimed more than 50 lives. NPR's South American correspondent Carrie Kahn joins us now from Lima. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

Abortion debate ramps up in states as Congress deadlocks

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Anti-abortion advocates are pressing for expanded abortion bans and tighter restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion. But with the debate mostly deadlocked in Washington, the focus is shifting to states convening their first full legislative sessions since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut Public

White supremacists might be to blame for an uptick in power grid attacks in the PNW

In the Pacific Northwest, there were more attacks on the power grid last year than in the previous six years combined. Now, it is not clear who is behind most of the incidents or if they are indeed connected. But the FBI has been warning utilities of white supremacist plans for such attacks. That is according to an investigation by Conrad Wilson from Oregon Public Broadcasting and John Ryan from member station KUOW in Seattle.
TACOMA, WA
Connecticut Public

Iran is using the death penalty against protesters and government critics

The Iranian government's violent crackdown on protesters continues four months after demonstrations first erupted. Thousands of people have been detained, hundreds have been killed, according to the U.N.'s Human Rights Office. The Iranian government has moved from detentions and beatings to executions, and more executions are expected. Gissou Nia focuses on human rights violations and international crimes at the Atlantic Council and joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

