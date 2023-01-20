Read full article on original website
Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure
According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
3 Collagen-Rich Foods Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Eating For Younger-Looking Skin
If there’s one constant you can rely on it’s this one: your skin changes throughout your life. From acne during puberty to intense dryness during menopause (or even adult acne) to everything in between, the best way to approach these changes is by rolling with the punches and adjusting your lifestyle habits, diet, and skincare routine and products to honor your skin at the present moment. For women over 50, that can often mean incorporating a few new foods into your diet that are rich in collagen, vitamins, and minerals. These foods can help boost collagen and elastin — the two components that are responsible for younger-looking skin and that start to diminish as we age — as well as protect your bones and heart, to boot.
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
What Are the Benefits of Cinnamon Tea?
Cinnamon tea is a delicious and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon in hot water. Not only does it have a warm and inviting aroma, but it also provides a host of health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cinnamon tea and how it can improve your overall health and well-being.
boldsky.com
Hypertension: Is It Risky To Drink Black Coffee? What Is The Safe Amount?
An adult's blood pressure is measured by the force exerted by the blood against the blood vessels. The normal blood pressure for an adult is 120/80 mmHg, and any deviation from this is considered unhealthy. Hypotension occurs when your blood pressure decreases, whereas hypertension occurs when your blood pressure rises to unhealthy levels [1].
studyfinds.org
Extra shrimp please! Seafood packed with omega-3 fatty acids lowers risk of kidney disease
SYDNEY, Australia — If you’re still deciding on what to eat for dinner, consider shelling out on a seafood platter. An international team of researchers finds that eating seafood and oily fish high in omega-3 fatty acids helps lower the risk of developing kidney disease. In comparison to eating omega-3s coming from plants, regular seafood consumption also appears to slow down any declines in kidney function.
Medical News Today
Time-restricted eating may have anti-aging, anticancer effects
Time-restricted eating (TRE) limits when people can eat during the day to a window of between 8 to 10 hours. Proven benefits of the diet include improvements in sleep, overweight and obesity, blood glucose regulation, cardiac function, and gut health. A recent study in mice found that time-restricted feeding (TRF)...
The B Vitamins: Put Them on Your A List
B vitamins are heavy hitters when it comes to your health, helping your cells, heart, brain and immune system perform their best. Vitamin B6 can also improve your mood and energy levels, while vitamin B12 helps build your red blood cells and DNA. Vegetarians need to take extra care to...
Healthline
IBS and Gut Bacteria: How They're Related
The gut microbiota — the mix of microorganisms that live in the digestive tracts of humans — aids metabolism, digestion, and immune function. The new report suggests that changes to bacteria in the gut may trigger symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Because the causes of IBS remain a...
Lima News
On Nutrition: Is hydrogenated fat in peanut butter safe to eat?
I continue to be amazed at the pace at which nutrition science continues to evolve — and get more complicated. Along with that thought comes this question from David P. in Tucson, Arizona:. “Dear Barbara, is hydrogenated peanut butter as healthy as the nonhydrogenated kind? Hydrogenated peanut butter only...
Vitamin D supplements don't work if you're too fat, study warns
Supplementing the sunshine vitamin is vital for strong bones, and may lower the risk of cancer. US-based scientists investigated if the nutrient was less effective in obese people.
earth.com
Six minutes of vigorous exercise helps protect the brain from aging
During normal aging, the human brain undergoes several changes. It loses mass as nerve cells die and the volume of grey matter shrinks, and there are cellular and metabolic changes to the neurons. This results in the loss of synaptic plasticity, the ability of adjacent neurons to pass nerve impulses across their synapses to adjacent neurons. The overall result of these declines is a gradual decease in cognitive ability, manifested as memory loss and the inability to learn.
Is There A Link Between GERD And Gallbladder Disease?
As GERD and gallbladder disease are conditions located in the digestive system, some may wonder whether there's a connection between the two.
WebMD
Gut Microbiome May Play Role in Irritable Bowel Syndrome
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers believe they have found a link between lower bacterial diversity in the intestine's microbiome and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Normally, “more than 10,000 species of microorganism live in the human intestine,” noted study co-author Dr. Jung Ok Shim, a professor of pediatric...
earth.com
Negative effects of screen time offset by outdoor play
Many scientists are currently worried about the negative effects screen time – defined as time spent on tablets, phones, computers, or television devices – has on the development of children worldwide. Now, a team of researchers led by Osaka University in Japan has found that, although more screen time at age two is correlated with poorer communication and daily living skills at age four, these negative effects can be significantly reduced if children play more outside.
The Gut-Healthy Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Your Plate Every Day For Better Digestion
You may already know by now that your gut health plays a vital role in your overall wellness–which means helping your digestive system thrive is an essential part of maintaining practically every other area of your health. And, as you may also know, one of the most important factors of gut health is your diet, which can make or break your gut microbiome. While there are several types of foods you should avoid for healthy digestion, like processed, sugary snacks, there are also several ingredients you can incorporate into your daily diet to stay regular and keep everything running smoothly.
MindBodyGreen
Coconut Oil Benefits: 6 Health Perks, Side Effects & How It Compares To Other Oils
Is coconut oil healthy or not? That seems to be the million-dollar question these days. While some express concern over its saturated fat content, others argue that the specialized fatty acids (along with the polyphenols and antioxidants) in coconut oil have a lot to offer. We asked nutrition experts about...
earth.com
Some red sea urchins will tolerate climate change better than others
A new study led by the University of California, Santa Cruz has investigated how different populations of red sea urchins – a commercially valuable species – responded to changes in their environments. The analysis revealed that red sea urchin populations in Northern and Southern California are both adapted to their local environmental conditions, but differ in their vulnerability to future climate change and ocean acidification.
earth.com
Earth’s inner core is slowing down
The Earth’s inner core – a scorching ball of solid iron located three thousand miles below the surface inside a liquid outer core – generates electric currents that turn into a magnetic field surrounding out planet and protecting living organisms from the most damaging cosmic radiation. While...
