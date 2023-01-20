Robert John “Bob” Walters, 92, of Alton, passed away at 11:26 p.m., on January 21, 2023 at Cedar Creek, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on July 1, 1930, in Alton, IL, the son of Joseph H. and Liguori C. (Dwiggins) Walters. He married Jeanne Osseck on May 19, 1956, at St. Louis Cathedral, in St. Louis, MO. Jeanne preceded him in death on September 18, 2009. Bob is survived by eight children; Jim (Angela) Walters of Normal, IL, Theresa Logan of Godfrey, IL, Linda (Justin) Scheiter of Godfrey, IL, Tom (Megan) Walters of Chatham, IL, Mike (Polly) Walters of Godfrey, IL, Carolyn (Bob) McCluskey of Godfrey, IL, Mary (Ed) Zamorski of Canton, GA and David (Karen) Walters of Godfrey, IL; twenty grandchildren, Jake (Paige) Walters, Ellen (George) Khoury and Jon Walters; Christopher (Casey) Logan and Patrick Logan; Sydney, Sam and Jackson Scheiter; Matt (Jenna) Walters and Ryan Walters; Hannah, Nathan and Meredith (Meme) Walters; Andrew and Daniel McCluskey; Alex, Ethan and Liesa Armstrong; and Valerie and Nina Walters; and three great grandchildren, Evelyn Logan; Ella Walters; Isabella Walters. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeanne, his parents, his sister Virginia and his brother Joseph; his son Robert John Jr., his son-in-law David Logan and grandson Robert Logan.

ALTON, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO