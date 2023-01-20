Read full article on original website
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
1-21-23 Alton vs Okawville Highland Tournament Girls Basketball
Your browser does not support the audio element. Brent Burklund and Mike Brey on the call for Lady Redbirds and Okawville Lady Rockets from the Highland girls Tournament!
Jersey sends bowling team to state tourney, Alton sends individual qualifier
The Jereyville bowling team finished third in the Collinsville Sectional Saturday and will advance to the State Finals. Alton's Sam Ottwell tied for the final individual qualifying spot and will also advance to the state competition. PREP BOWLING COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL. (Top 6 Advance to State Finals) Salem. O’Fallon. Jerseyville.
PHOTOS: Highland girls basketball tournament, 5th place game - Teutopolis 56, Civic Memorial 39
The Highland girls basketball tournament wrapped up on Saturday (1/21/23). Teutopolis defeated Civic Memorial, 56-39 in the 5th place of the tourney.
Battlehawks Draw Big Crowd at Saturday’s Fan Fest
(ST.LOUIS) A couple thousand people turned out Saturday at the Armory STL for the. St. Louis Battlehawks “Fan Fest”. Several players greeted and signed autographs for the fans including Head Coach Anthony Beck and quarterback A.J. McCarron. With an energized crowd filling the Armory, Beck said he is looking forward to getting the season underway.
John Gibbons
Local attorney and beloved husband and father John P. Gibbons, 85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, received the Last Rites and passed away suddenly on January 19, 2023 from complications of recently diagnosed pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and their seven living children. Born in St. Louis in 1937,...
Donald Speight
Donald “Don” Mac Speight, 86, of Godfrey, passed away on Thursday January 19, 2023, at 11:57 am at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 24, 1936, in Fulton, KY, the son of the late Jack and Jetta (Cook) Speight. He married Shirley Speight on February 5, 1982. She preceded him in death.
Jerry Lewis
Jerry E. Lewis, 65, passed away at 12:16 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, IL. Born March 20, 1957 in Alton, he was a son of Paul E. Lewis and Patricia (Savage) Inlow. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy...
Joyce Fields
Joyce E. (Brown) Fields, 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Born Sept. 23, 1934 in Jerseyville, she was a daughter of Harry and May (Cross) Brown. Joyce was a multi-talented woman and worked many jobs in her lifetime. She was a machinist...
Well-known store chain opening new location in Illinois
A well-known and nostalgic store chain that has been around since 1988 is opening another new location in Illinois next month. Read on to learn more. Starting in early February, the popular store chain Play It Again Sports will start operations at its new Illinois location in Edwardsville, according to local reports.
Marjorie Iberg
Marjorie E. “Marge” Iberg, age 96 of Marine, IL, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL. She was born on Thursday, September 16, 1926, in Marine, IL, the daughter of Ben and Carrie (nee Hilby) Hess. On Saturday, September 17, 1949, she married...
Marshall Hobbs
Marshall “Sunny” Lloyd Hobbs, 84, of Granite City passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at Granite City Nursing and Rehab surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Thomas and Bertie (Maxon) Hobbs on September 18, 1938 in Madison, IL Marshall enjoyed spending his time looking at old family photos and telling stories. He loved being outdoors and all Marshall wanted to do in life was to share love.
Robert Walters
Robert John “Bob” Walters, 92, of Alton, passed away at 11:26 p.m., on January 21, 2023 at Cedar Creek, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on July 1, 1930, in Alton, IL, the son of Joseph H. and Liguori C. (Dwiggins) Walters. He married Jeanne Osseck on May 19, 1956, at St. Louis Cathedral, in St. Louis, MO. Jeanne preceded him in death on September 18, 2009. Bob is survived by eight children; Jim (Angela) Walters of Normal, IL, Theresa Logan of Godfrey, IL, Linda (Justin) Scheiter of Godfrey, IL, Tom (Megan) Walters of Chatham, IL, Mike (Polly) Walters of Godfrey, IL, Carolyn (Bob) McCluskey of Godfrey, IL, Mary (Ed) Zamorski of Canton, GA and David (Karen) Walters of Godfrey, IL; twenty grandchildren, Jake (Paige) Walters, Ellen (George) Khoury and Jon Walters; Christopher (Casey) Logan and Patrick Logan; Sydney, Sam and Jackson Scheiter; Matt (Jenna) Walters and Ryan Walters; Hannah, Nathan and Meredith (Meme) Walters; Andrew and Daniel McCluskey; Alex, Ethan and Liesa Armstrong; and Valerie and Nina Walters; and three great grandchildren, Evelyn Logan; Ella Walters; Isabella Walters. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeanne, his parents, his sister Virginia and his brother Joseph; his son Robert John Jr., his son-in-law David Logan and grandson Robert Logan.
Edwardsville, Glen Carbon to host free CPR classes to educate about life-saving technique
A CPR success story in Edwardsville is offering a prime example of the importance of learning and using the life-saving technique. On the heels of an incident in December, the Edwardsville Fire Department and the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District are teaming up to offer “Savings Hearts for Valentines,” a series of free CPR classes for the public throughout February.
Now They’re Saying St. Louis Will Get 5 to 10 Inches of Snow by Wednesday
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service predict huge local snowfall
Troy Family Dental in Illinois Offers Sedation Dentistry and Partial Dental Implants
ST. LOUIS — 2023 will be the best it can be at Troy Family Dental in Troy, IL. They make dentist visits so much better and less stressful!. If you fear going to the dentist because of being in pain, or the sound of the equipment on your teeth, let Troy Family Dental in Illinois put your fears to rest with sedation dentistry. Under their medical supervision, people can get the work they need with no fear or stress.
The obituary
I folded laundry this morning only to discover that I had lost yet another sock, victim of the in-house Bermuda Triangle otherwise known as the clothes dryer. It was part of my favorite sock tandem. I felt it called for an appropriate obituary. Mr. A. Black Sock passed from the...
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
Country Night Headliners Announced For Bond County Fourth Fest
Plans are underway for the 2023 Bond County Fourth Fest that will be held in downtown Greenville on Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1, 2023. This annual event will again feature a lot of music both days and spectacular fireworks display on Saturday. Fourth Fest co-chair Randy Alderman said,...
Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77
Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77. Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work...
